Sam Howell's best plays from 2-TD game vs. Broncos Week 2
Watch the best plays from Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's 2-touchdown game from his Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.
Watch the best plays from Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell's 2-touchdown game from his Week 2 game against the Denver Broncos.
Jackson drew a $14,819 fine for a hit that concussed Jakobi Meyers last week.
The Broncos blew a 21-3 lead then saw their own rally stifled in painful fashion
The Broncos were still disappointing on offense in their first game with Sean Payton.
Which team will be much worse than we expect this season?
The Commanders might have something at quarterback.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Monday's Ravens at Commanders game.
Prior to Monday night, the Ravens had won 24 straight preseason games.
Charles Robinson, Jori Epstein and Charles McDonald give their analysis on the latest news around the NFL – including the Washington Commanders naming Sam Howell as their starter – and give their biggest takeaways from New York Jets training camp after visiting last week. The trio wrap up the show with their biggest takeaways so far this preseason: Jori on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB competition, Charles Robinson on the offensive line problem around the NFL and Charles McDonald on the Carolina Panthers and whether or not they can protect Bryce Young.
The NFL preseason continues this week. Here's how to watch Saturday's Broncos vs. 49ers game.
Hutchinson appeared to beat his blocker only to get grabbed from behind while pursuing Smith.
Anthony Richardson scored two rushing touchdowns before leaving the contest.
Will the Chiefs hold off the Jaguars in this AFC playoff rematch? Follow along with Yahoo Sports.
Follow all the late game action right here with Yahoo Sports.
Atlanta rebounded from early frustration and a 12-point deficit to top Green Bay Sunday afternoon.
The Chiefs didn't have their best stuff on offense Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars. It didn't matter.
The Seahawks had a huge bounce-back performance in an overtime win at Detroit. Scott Pianowski examines that and more fantasy developments from Week 2.
The Patriots' defense limited the Eagles to just one offensive touchdown in Week 1.
How did the Rams get Puka Nacua in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft?
Kyle Shanahan didn't want to settle for a field goal before the first half expired.
Football is back. Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Jets vs. Cowboys game.