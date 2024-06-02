Sam Howell takes responsibility for his 2023 season with the Commanders

One year ago, Sam Howell was taking first-team snaps during Offseason Training Activities (OTAs) for the Washington Commanders. Then-head coach Ron Rivera told anyone who would listen that Howell would be a star, and when the Commanders won a Super Bowl—whether he was there or not—they could send him his Super Bowl ring.

During the first half of last season, Howell was sometimes phenomenal, and Rivera looked like he may be right. However, the Commanders completely fell apart during the second half of the season, losing their final eight games. Howell struggled with sacks and turnovers at different times last season.

While Howell undoubtedly played a significant role in his struggles, he had no help from the coaching staff. Personnel-wise, Rivera ignored the offensive line for four years. And offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, forever auditioning for a head coaching job, ran an offense that led the NFL in pass attempts—and last in rush attempts.

Everything and everyone was out of sync last season with a lame-duck coaching staff.

That all changed in January when owner Josh Harris fired Rivera. Harris hired general manager Adam Peters and followed that by hiring Dan Quinn as head coach.

With a new regime and the No. 2 overall pick, Howell knew his days in Washington could be over. In March, the Commanders traded Howell to the Seahawks for multiple draft picks.

In Seattle, Howell would be Geno Smith’s backup, but GM John Schneider made it clear how much he wanted Howell.

We hadn’t heard publicly from Howell since the trade until he spoke with the Seattle media after an OTA practice last week. He discussed last season with Washington.

“I think I can play some smarter ball,” Howell said, per Gregg Bell of The News Tribune. “At times, when we were down big in games, I was a little too aggressive. I was just trying to make something happen to get us back in the game. That’s why, you know…the turnovers were just way too high for what I wanted, what the team needed. That’s definitely something I can take from last year.”

As for the Seahawks, new head coach Mike Macdonald is thrilled to have Howell.

“We are excited about Sam,” Macdonald said.

Howell has a chance to be a successful starting quarterback in the NFL. Washington did him no favors in 2023. Meanwhile, the Commanders are also excited about their future with Jayden Daniels.

As far as Howell’s comments, he could’ve done what so many others have and blamed others. He took the high road. That’s Sam Howell.

Story originally appeared on Commanders Wire