Sam Howell will start at QB for Commanders in season finale

It might not have been the plan, but quarterback Sam Howell will be a 17-game starter for the Commanders this season.

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera announced on Wednesday that Howell will start the team's season finale against the Cowboys. Howell will become the first Washington quarterback to start every game in a season since Kirk Cousins in 2017.

Howell was pulled from two straight games and he was set to be benched in Week 17, but Jacoby Brissett hurt his hamstring in practice so Howell remained in the lineup against the 49ers. Brissett was limited in Wednesday's practice and it's unclear if he will serve as the backup this weekend.

Rivera is widely expected to be dismissed after the end of the season, so another coach will likely be making the call on Howell's playing time in 2024. He'll try to leave something good on film before the Commanders move forward with their offseason activities.