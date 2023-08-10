Sam Howell signs endorsement deal with Korean juice brand Seoul Juice

It’s been a major offseason for Washington Commanders quarterback Sam Howell.

After his only regular season action came in a Week 18 start last year, against the Dallas Cowboys, Howell, who holds 27 records as a starting quarterback at UNC, now enters his first full NFL season as the Commanders’ starting quarterback.

For most of the 2022 campaign, Washington rolled with a combination of Carson Wentz and former Carolina Panthers quarterback Taylor Heinicke under center. With the Commanders eliminated from playoff contention in Week 19, head coach Ron Rivera wanted to see what he had in Howell.

The decision paid off, as Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception. Howell also rushed for 35 yards and a touchdown, leading Washington to a 26-6 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite childhood team.

Howell is impressing off the field, too. Yesterday afternoon, Action Network’s Darren Rovell reported that Howell, who is part Korean, signed an endorsement deal with Seoul Juice, a Korean pear juice brand.

Howell’s grandmother is Korean. This is believed to be the first player-specific deal with Seoul Juice, but not the NFL’s first introduction to the new product.

Last season, Seoul Juice founder Luis Manta introduced Seoul Juice to the Los Angeles Rams.

With an endorsement deal under his belt and starting quarterback locked down, Howell now can turn his focus towards another goal – becoming a franchise player in Washington.

