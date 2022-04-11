Sam Howell set to visit with three teams this week ahead of draft

UNC football quarterback Sam Howell is hoping to hear his name called in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft and while his stock is ranging from first round to day 2, he’s certainly drawing some interest from multiple teams.

After visiting Pittsburgh last week, Howell has three visits on tap this week.

In addition to his previously scheduled visit to Carolina, Howell will now also visit Atlanta and Indianapolis per a report. The Colts acquired Matt Ryan from Atlanta last month and then the Falcons signed Marcus Mariota to be the starter this year.

Both teams have a need for a long-term quarterback, so doing homework on a prospect like Howell is important.

Howell — who broke many Tar Heels records and threw a TD in all 37 college games — visited the #Steelers on Friday.

Howell played three seasons at North Carolina, setting numerous records for the program. He threw for a total of 10,283 yards, 92 touchdowns, and 23 interceptions in his career.

