Sam Howell says it was ‘super cool’ to beat his favorite childhood team

The Washington Commanders, led by rookie quarterback Sam Howell, defeated the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, 26-6, to end the 2022 regular season. Washington finishes the season with an 8-8-1 record.

Howell completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards in his first career start, with a touchdown and interception. Howell also carried the ball five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

After the game, Howell was excited about picking up a win in his first career start, and beating the Cowboys made it even sweeter.

Why? Because he grew up a Dallas fan.

“Yeah, I mean, I kept that from you all, all week long,” Howell said. “I did grow up a Cowboys fan, so it was super cool to play the Cowboys in my first start and beat them. My dad is a big Cowboys fan, so it was a cool moment for us as a family because we grew up Cowboys fans.”

It’s safe to say the Howell family will be rooting for the Commanders moving forward.

 

