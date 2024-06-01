Sam Howell says Seattle was one of his preferred destinations

The Seattle Seahawks opted to not select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL draft. Either they were not in love with any of the prospects, felt they could not move up enough to grab one they did, or perhaps a combination of the both. Regardless, the point is moot now. Which is why they went the path of trading for quarterback Sam Howell.

Howell, who had an up and down run with the Washington Commanders, showed plenty of flashes of potential. For the Seahawks, it was clearly enough to realize they wanted to take a chance on the third-year pro.

As it turns out, Howell was interested in the Seahawks as well! He recently spoke to the media and explained how Seattle was a destination he would like to go to should a trade happen.

Sam Howell calls Ryan Grubb’s offense “quarterback friendly.” Adds Seattle was one of his preferred destinations once it became evident he might get traded. pic.twitter.com/3t9DBqzpMs — John Boyle (@johnpboyle) May 30, 2024

I know we at The Seahawks Wire are obviously a tad biased towards, well, the Seahawks, but why wouldn’t a quarterback want to come here? There aren’t many teams in the NFL that boast the offensive weaponry at the disposal. DK Metcalf, Tyler Lockett, Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Kenneth Walker, Zach Charbonnet, and Noah Fant are all tantilizing targets.

Additionally, the Seahawks and Commanders are at nearly perfect polar opposite ends of the “functiona” spectrum when it comes to managing an organization. Seattle has been one of the most stable and successful franchises ever since the late Paul Allen purchased the team in 1997. Paul’s sister Jody has certainly kept the flame of stability alive, which is a credit to her, general manager John Schneider, and the recently departed Pete Carroll.

The Commanders, on the other hand, were practically run into the ground by the disastrous Dan Snyder. To his credit, Howell has been nothing but diplomatic when discussing his time in DC. But it could not have been easy, even if he only had one year dealing with Snyder’s shenanigans.

Now, he is in the beautiful Pacific Northwest, ready to begin anew with the Seattle Seahawks.

More Seahawks Wire stories

200 seconds of Devon Witherspoon rookie highlights

ESPN ranks all 32 teams’ safety units after the 2024 NFL draft

ESPN ranks all 32 teams’ corner units after the 2024 NFl draft

Watch: Scott Huff coaches Seahawks backfield w/ offensive line

Geno Smith: OC Ryan Grubb has plays he hasn’t seen before

Story originally appeared on Seahawks Wire