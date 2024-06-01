Sam Howell on Ryan Grubb’s ‘quarterback friendly’ offense

Perhaps the most intriging coaching hire the Seattle Seahawks have made, aside from head coach Mike Macdonald of course, is offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb. After a few years of the explosive, yet wildly inconsistent offense led by Shane Waldron, the 12th Man is excited to see what Grubb can do at the professional level.

For two years, the Seattle faithful have gotten to know Grubb since he was the offensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies. Under Grubb, quarterback Michael Penix Jr. was argubaly the best in the nation, as the Huskies offense ripped apart almost every defense they faced en route to the National Championship last season.

Starting quarterback Geno Smith has already praised Grubb’s offense, and he isn’t alone. Recently acquired quarterback Sam Howell also took to the media to discuss what has impressed him about his new system.

Speaking of intriguing, Sam Howell certainly qualifies with such a description. Instead of drafting a quarterback, the Seahawks opted to trade for Howell from the Washington Commanders. Howell had 21 touchdowns against 21 interceptions last year, but certainly showed plenty of flash on an abysmal Commanders team.

There are those who believe Howell has plenty of untapped potential. Only time will tell if he will get to live up to said potential under Ryan Grubb.

