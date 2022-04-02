Sam Howell NFL Draft Prospect Profile

Associated Press

The rare one-horned rhinos that roam Kaziranga National Park in northeastern India have been increasing in numbers, thanks to stronger police efforts against poaching and artificial mud platforms that keep the animals safe from floods. Nearly 400 men using 50 domesticated elephants and drones scanned the park’s 500 square kilometers (190 square miles) territory in March and found the rhinos' numbers increased more than 12% — neutralizing a severe threat to the animals from poaching gangs and monsoon flooding.