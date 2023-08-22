Sam Howell named starting QB for Commanders, Arizona’s Week 1 opponent

The Arizona Cardinals will face the Washington Commanders in a little less than three weeks for their 2023 season opener on the road. They know who will start at quarterback.

The Commanders announced that Sam Howell will be their starting quarterback this season.

Howell won the job in a competition with veteran Jacoby Brissett, who signed as a free agent in the offseason.

When the Cardinals face the Commanders in Week 1, it will be only Howell’s second career NFL start.

He made his regular-season debut last year as a rookie, starting in Week 18 for the Commanders. They beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-6. He completed 1-of-19 passes for 169 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He also ran five times for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Howell was a fifth-round pick in 2022.

As things appear, it will be Colt McCoy for the Cardinals starting at quarterback against Howell.

