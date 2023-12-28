Sam Howell on Jacoby Brissett: ‘He’s always had my back’

Wednesday will likely go down as one of the most challenging days in Washington quarterback Sam Howell’s NFL career. Whether Howell plays for four or 15 years, what happened Wednesday could be a turning point for the second-year signal-caller.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera benched Howell for veteran Jacoby Brissett ahead of the Commanders’ Week 17 game against the San Francisco 49ers. Wednesday’s benching comes after Brissett replaced Howell in each of Washington’s last two games.

Brissett discussed that his interactions with Howell haven’t changed, and the two remain supportive of one another.

While Brissett spoke to the media as a part of the customary Wednesday presser for the starting quarterback, reporters also talked to Howell in the locker room.

Understandably frustrated, Howell remains focused on the future while also doing everything he can to help his team.

“Trying to process it, but I’m going to just take it one day at a time and continue to be who I am as a person and be a good teammate and be here for my teammates and do everything I can to help the team,” Howell said Wednesday.

“I think the main thing is, I know my worth; I know the type of player I am capable of being. This isn’t going to make me forget all the things that I feel like I’ve done well this year. I think I’ve shown at times I can be a good player in this league. And those are the things that I’ll fall back on, and those are things that’ll keep my confidence up. I know what I can do in this league, I know I can play in this league, and I just got to keep doing the things I need to do to get better.”

Howell spoke of his confidence, something others feel like Howell has lost a bit of in his recent struggles. Through the first 10 weeks, Howell routinely shook off bad plays and responded accordingly. Those bouncebacks haven’t happened over the last several weeks, which is one of the reasons Washington chose to sit Howell.

As for Brissett, Howell continued to praise his veteran mentor.

“He’s always had my back and told me he’ll always have it,” Howell said, per John Keim of ESPN. “He’s been a really good teammate, really good friend for me. I couldn’t imagine a better person to have beside me than him.”

Brissett and Howell have handled a difficult situation with nothing but class.

