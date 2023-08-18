Sam Howell: I'm confident in my ability to lead the Commanders

Commanders coach Ron Rivera officially named Sam Howell the starting quarterback today, and Howell said his conversation with Rivera left him fired up to prove his coach made the right decision.

"He just told me that he's excited for me, he believes in me and he trusts me. To hear that from him means a lot," Howell said.

Howell said he believes he's going to succeed as the Commanders' starting quarterback.

"I'm always confident in my abilities. I'm always confident in my ability to come out and perform for this football team," Howell said.

Howell, who played only one game as a rookie last year, knows he has a long way to go.

"All my work is ahead of me," Howell said. "This is only the beginning, I have a lot of work ahead of me, and that's what I'm focused on right now."