Sam Howell’s first primetime start could come early in season

Former North Carolina Tar Heels quarterback Sam Howell will get the chance to be the starter for the Washington Commanders in just his second season. After the Commanders took Howell in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL draft, he started in just one game in his rookie season.

Howell led the Commanders to a win over Dallas at home in Week 18, flashing his potential and helping deliver a win. As the offseason begins, Howell will be the starter but will face a challenge from veteran Jacoby Brissett.

If Howell does start the season, he will see the primetime lights pretty early on.

The Commanders are set to host the Chicago Bears in Week 3 of the 2023 season with that game being played on Thursday Night Football. It’s a rematch of a 12-7 for Washington at Soldier Field. It would mark the first primetime game for the quarterback in his career.

Now, there’s a long ways to go between now and the start of the season and the main thing is Howell does have to win the starting job. But if he does, he will have the chance to prove he belongs on the national stage.

