Sam Howell expected to start Sunday

The quarterback shuffle continues in Washington as Sam Howell is expected to start Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers.

A few days ago, Howell was benched for Jacoby Brissett after a stretch of bad games. However, after Brissett sustained a hamstring injury, Howell is expected to start again for the Commanders.

Howell started the season hot but cooled off lately, throwing eight interceptions with a 53.2 passing rating since week 11. This opportunity is great for Howell to re-claim his QB1 status for next season.

Before the struggles occurred, Howell was being considered their franchise guy. However, after the bad stretch, the Commanders find themselves in a unique draft position where they can grab a top QB in the 2024 NFL draft.

#Commanders are expected to start quarterback Sam Howell on Sunday against #49ers due to quarterback Jacoby Brissett being sidelined with hamstring injury aggravated, per a league source @KPRC2 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) December 30, 2023

Howell has shown the ability to make tight window passes while being decisive. His teammates echo the belief that he is still the QB of Washington’s future.

The Commanders are giving Howell an opportunity once again to prove he is their franchise QB. A win against the 49ers is unlikely, but producing a notable game could be enough to sway the Commanders pick on draft day.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire