Sam Houston's Hall goes to Raiders in second round

(STATS) - P.J. Hall's potential invite to the NFL Combine never arrived this year.

If it was lost in the mail, the post office better beware of a motivated Hall.

The Oakland Raiders took note of the Sam Houston State defensive tackle's dominance on the FCS level and made him their second-round selection - 57th overall - at the NFL Draft Friday night.

The 6-foot, 308-pound Hall became the highest draft selection out of the Southland Conference school.

As a four-year starter, he set the FCS career record with 86.5 tackles for loss and was just off the all-time high in sacks with 42. He also blocked 14 kicks on special teams - three shy of the all-time FCS record.

"This guy's a sawed-off Tazmanian devil," ESPN draft analyst Todd McShay said. "The quickness off the ball, the quick hands are matched up with his feet. He's ultra-productive."

The lack of Combine invite didn't deter the two-time first-team STATS FCS All-American. At Sam Houston's pro day, he impressed with 4.73-second speed in the 40-yard dash and a 38-inch vertical leap as well as 36 reps on the 225-pound bench press.