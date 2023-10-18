Sam Houston State vs. Florida International schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch

The Florida International Panthers (3-4) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 11:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 18th at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.

The Panthers suffer a feast and get feasted upon issue, averaging 334.9 yards of offense per game but allowing a shade over 445 yards to their opponents. The Bearkats look to QB Keegan Shoemaker who is coming off a two touchdown, 285 passing yard losing effort against New Mexico State.

This battle could determine last place in the conference as each team is winless in conference play heading into this pivotal matchup. Here's how to watch.

How to watch FIU vs. Sam Houston:

When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 pm ET

Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville

TV: CBS Sports

Live Stream: Fubo TV

Injury News:

Sam Houston State:

Name Position Injury Status Zach Hrbacek RB Leg Questionable Charles Crawford III RB Undisclosed Questionable Landon Brown RB Undisclosed Questionable John Gentry RB Undisclosed Questionable

Florida International:

The Panthers have no injuries to report as of Tuesday evening.

Odds:

The Bearkats are favorites to defeat the Panthers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:

Spread: Bearkats (-5.5)

Moneyline: Bearkats (-210); Panthers (+170)

Over/under: 40.5

Schedules:

*all times Eastern

Sam Houston:

Sep. 2 @ BYU: L 14-0 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. #22 Air Force: L 13-3 FINAL

Sep. 23 @ Houston: L 38-7 FINAL

Sep. 28 v. Jax State: L 35-28 FINAL

Oct. 5 @ Liberty: L 21-16 FINAL

Oct. 11 @ New Mexico State: L 27-13 FINAL

Oct. 18 v. Florida International - 7 pm

Oct. 25 v. UTEP - 8 pm

Nov. 4 v. Kennesaw State - 1 pm

Nov. 11 @ Louisiana Tech - 3 pm

Nov. 18 @ Western Kentucky - 3:30 pm

Nov. 25 v. Middle Tennessee - 12 pm

Florida International:

August 26 @ Louisiana Tech: L 22-17 FINAL

Sep. 2 v. Maine: W 14-12 FINAL

Sep. 9 v. North Texas: W 46-39 FINAL

Sep. 16 @ UConn: W 24-17 FINAL

Sep. 23 v. Liberty: L 38-6 FINAL

Oct. 4 @ New Mexico State: L 34-17 FINAL

Oct. 11 v. UTEP: L 27-14 FINAL

Oct. 18 @ Sam Houston - 7 pm

Oct. 25 v. Jax State - 7 pm

Nov. 11 @ Middle Tennessee - 3:30 pm

Nov. 18 @ Arkansas - TBD

Nov. 25 v. Western Kentucky - 3 pm

