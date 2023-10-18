Sam Houston State vs. Florida International schedule: TV, streaming, odds and how to watch
The Florida International Panthers (3-4) and the Sam Houston Bearkats (0-6) are set to square off in a Conference USA battle at 11:00 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT on October 18th at Elliot T. Bowers Stadium.
The Panthers suffer a feast and get feasted upon issue, averaging 334.9 yards of offense per game but allowing a shade over 445 yards to their opponents. The Bearkats look to QB Keegan Shoemaker who is coming off a two touchdown, 285 passing yard losing effort against New Mexico State.
This battle could determine last place in the conference as each team is winless in conference play heading into this pivotal matchup. Here's how to watch.
How to watch FIU vs. Sam Houston:
When: Wednesday, October 18, 2023 at 11 pm ET
Where: Elliot T. Bowers Stadium in Huntsville
TV: CBS Sports
Live Stream: Fubo TV
How to watch: Catch football action this season with Fubo
Injury News:
Sam Houston State:
Name
Position
Injury
Status
Zach Hrbacek
RB
Leg
Questionable
Charles Crawford III
RB
Undisclosed
Questionable
Landon Brown
RB
Undisclosed
Questionable
John Gentry
RB
Undisclosed
Questionable
Florida International:
The Panthers have no injuries to report as of Tuesday evening.
Odds:
NFL odds Week 5: Eagles vs. Rams lines, betting trends
The Bearkats are favorites to defeat the Panthers, according to the BetMGM NFL odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering NFL betting promos in 2023.
Betting odds, as of Tuesday evening:
Spread: Bearkats (-5.5)
Moneyline: Bearkats (-210); Panthers (+170)
Over/under: 40.5
Widening the gap: Washington QB Michael Penix Jr. building big lead in Week 8 Heisman Trophy odds
Schedules:
*all times Eastern
Sam Houston:
Sep. 2 @ BYU: L 14-0 FINAL
Sep. 9 v. #22 Air Force: L 13-3 FINAL
Sep. 23 @ Houston: L 38-7 FINAL
Sep. 28 v. Jax State: L 35-28 FINAL
Oct. 5 @ Liberty: L 21-16 FINAL
Oct. 11 @ New Mexico State: L 27-13 FINAL
Oct. 18 v. Florida International - 7 pm
Oct. 25 v. UTEP - 8 pm
Nov. 4 v. Kennesaw State - 1 pm
Nov. 11 @ Louisiana Tech - 3 pm
Nov. 18 @ Western Kentucky - 3:30 pm
Nov. 25 v. Middle Tennessee - 12 pm
Florida International:
August 26 @ Louisiana Tech: L 22-17 FINAL
Sep. 2 v. Maine: W 14-12 FINAL
Sep. 9 v. North Texas: W 46-39 FINAL
Sep. 16 @ UConn: W 24-17 FINAL
Sep. 23 v. Liberty: L 38-6 FINAL
Oct. 4 @ New Mexico State: L 34-17 FINAL
Oct. 11 v. UTEP: L 27-14 FINAL
Oct. 18 @ Sam Houston - 7 pm
Oct. 25 v. Jax State - 7 pm
Nov. 11 @ Middle Tennessee - 3:30 pm
Nov. 18 @ Arkansas - TBD
Nov. 25 v. Western Kentucky - 3 pm
College Football Week 8: Sun Belt Predictions and Odds
We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an affiliate fee. USA TODAY Network newsrooms operate independently, and this doesn’t influence our coverage.
Gannett may earn revenue from sports betting operators for audience referrals to betting services. Sports betting operators have no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. Terms apply, see operator site for Terms and Conditions. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, help is available. Call the National Council on Problem Gambling 24/7 at 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ, OH), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA), 1-800-9-WITH-IT (IN). Must be 21 or older to gamble. Sports betting and gambling are not legal in all locations. Be sure to comply with laws applicable where you reside.
This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: How to watch Sam Houston vs. FIU: streaming, injuries, and odds