Sam Houston pulls away from UTEP in second half for Miners' fourth straight loss

UTEP's path to beating Conference USA leader Sam Houston was never a wide one.

Anyway there didn't include 39% shooting, then losing track of the Bearkats when the game was on the line. That's what happened, and the result was a 65-54 Sam Houston victory in a game where the Miners were within two points going into the final eight minutes.

UTEP's Corey Campbell Jr. (4) dribbles the ball at a men's basketball game against Sam Houston on Saturday, Feb. 24, 2024, at the Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas.

Once again, UTEP failed to finish against a quality opponent, as after the Miners closed to 44-42 and put up — and missed — three shots that could have taken the lead, the Bearkats scored on seven consecutive possessions to break out of their own offensive struggles.

For the second time this two-game homestand, a CUSA leader made the plays it needed to on both ends in the final 8:00 and the Miners couldn't answer.

They did have 10 players get on the scoresheet in a game where, by every other metric, they struggled to put the ball in the basket, as Otis Frazier led with 12 points.

With UTEP within a prayer late, the Miners went down the stretch with leading scorer Tae Hardy on the bench in favor of deep reserve Grant Levesque, as coach Joe Golding looked for any kind of offensive spark.

Miners down 4 at half

Sam Houston used a 21-12 run in the middle of the first half to take a 29-25 lead after a first half where both teams struggled to score.

UTEP shot 40% and made 1-of-7 3-pointers, while Sam Houston went into the locker room at 43.5% shooting. The Miners forced six turnovers while giving the ball away five times, but the Bearkats had a 6-0 advantage in the first half in points off turnovers.

Nine Miners scored in the first half and Corey Camper Jr. led the way with six points.

Up next

The Miners start their final road trip of the regular season, their final chances at road wins, when they travel to Jacksonville State on Thursday night. The 5 p.m. Mountain time tip will be carried on 600 ESPN El Paso. There is no streaming television coverage.

