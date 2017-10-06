Sam Hornish Jr. tops final Xfinity practice at Charlotte

Sam Hornish Jr. led a Team Penske sweep of the top spots in the final Xfinity Series practice at Charlotte Motor Speedway for Saturday’s Drive for the Cure 300.

Driving the No. 12 Ford, Hornish posted a top speed of 182.420 mph. He was followed by Ryan Blaney at 181.647 mph in the No. 22 Ford.

The top five was completed by Joe Gibbs Racing with Matt Tifft (181.439), Daniel Suarez (181.403) and Erik Jones (180.874).

Justin Allgaier, who was fastest in the first practice session, was 12th quickest (179.898).

William Byron, who was sixth fastest, recorded the most laps at 35.

Alex Bowman, making his first Xfinity start of the year with Chip Ganassi Racing, was seventh fastest.

