Sam Hilliard's solo HR
Sam Hilliard drill a solo home run deep the right field in the 4th inning to extend the Rockies' lead to 4-0
As expected, Hall of Fame receiver Calvin Johnson didn’t thank the Lions organization during his induction speech. Before the event, Lions owner Sheila Ford Hamp was asked about the likely diss. “We love Calvin, the organization loves Calvin, my family loves Calvin and we are hoping we can work this all out with him,” Hamp [more]
The Phillies swept the Mets over the weekend in Philadelphia to capture first place., while New York's playoff hopes could be in danger.
The Mets have spiraled out of first place as the team has failed to be even competitive in seven of its last eight games. So, who is to blame?
Is there a chance Dennis Schrder rocks a Warriors uniform next season?
"It's going to take some time." Kyle Shanahan explained one issue plaguing #49ers rookie QB Trey Lance.
After the Phillies put a hurt on the Mets over the weekend, New York first baseman Pete Alonso took a curious tactic in speaking to Mets fans. By Adam Hermann
A French athlete has sparked outrage by appearing to deliberately knock over a row of water bottles during the men's marathon.
Kyle Larson celebrated his victory at Watkins Glen on Sunday but others had reason to feel good after the race.
Albert Pujols, replacing an injured Justin Turner, hit a two-run home run in the second inning Sunday to help the Dodgers defeat the Angels.
Christopher Crawford updates his top prospects still in the minors who can help in 2021. (Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)
The Red Sox limp home after a 2-8 road trip that included some rough losses. Our John Tomase wonders whether the feel-good story of the summer is crashing back to earth.
With 10 starts left, it's Zack Wheeler's award to lose. Here's a look at his competition for NL Cy Young. By Corey Seidman
Tareg Hamedi thought he had won the gold medal. Sajad Ganjzadeh learned it was his after waking up in a medical room.
Despite a gem from Luis Gil, the Mariners shut the Yankees out and grabbed a 2-0 win in the series finale in the Bronx.
While a deal for the Toronto Raptors star reportedly is unlikely, the Warriors are among the teams interested in making a deal for Pascal Siakam.
Team USA basketball player Sue Bird had just made history by winning her fifth Olympic gold medal.
The Mets barely showed a pulse during their three-game series against the Phillies in Philadelphia as they were swept and fell out of first place.
Here are three quarterbacks who have the specific ingredients for a breakout in 2021.
Even at 70, Pearson can crack jokes with the best of them.
While very little is the same from Baker's rookie year with the Browns, the QB RV is back in 2021. Made famous on Hard Knocks, it is "QB only in the RV in the Berea parking lot once again.