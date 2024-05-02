Sam Hillard sets new Isotopes home run record

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – There is a new home run king for the Albuquerque Isotopes. Sam Hillard mashed his 67th home run as a member of the team on Wednesday night, which set a new franchise record.

The record-breaker came against the Round Rock Express and traveled 403 feet to right field with a 104.5 MPH exit velocity.

Of all of Hilliard’s dingers, he averaged 424.4 feet with a 103.9 MPH exit velocity. His longest home run spanned 494.5 feet.

