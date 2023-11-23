Sam Hauser talks alley-oop vs. Bucks, Kornet's hilarious reaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Sam Hauser is no longer just a sharpshooter.

The third-year wing has carved out a key role off the bench for the Boston Celtics. In addition to his stellar 3-point shooting, Hauser has improved defensively and added another dimension to his offensive game.

During the Celtics' Thanksgiving Eve showdown vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, Hauser threw down an emphatic alley-oop dunk on the assist from Jaylen Brown. Watch the play below:

The play sent TD Garden -- and the C's bench, most notably Luke Kornet -- into a frenzy.

"I looked at him, he looked at me, that was all the confirmation I needed," Brown said of Hauser's dunk after the game. "We locked eyes, and I just said (expletive) it."

Hauser even surprised himself with his dunk.

"If you would have had a list of things that were about to happen I think an alley-oop to me was probably the last choice," Hauser told our Celtics Postgame Live crew after the win.

"I did not see Luke's celebration. I heard that it was awesome, so I'll have to go check that out."

Hauser has been on fire from beyond the arc in November and his strong season continued on Wednesday night. He tallied 10 points on 4-of-5 shooting (2-3 3-PT) to go with two rebounds, an assist, and a block in 20 minutes. His effort helped Boston to a thrilling 119-116 victory over its Eastern Conference rival.

Next, Hauser and the Celtics will visit the Orlando Magic on Friday for their next In-Season Tournament showdown.

Watch the full interview with Hauser below: