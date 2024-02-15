Sam Hauser gets it to go at the buzzer

Blaney is the No. 6 favorite for the 2024 Cup Series title.
Josh Donaldson, Ozzie Albies and Bryson Stott are a few of the players consistently named as offenders.
Who will end up on the front row?
Associate head coach Jake Diebler will be the the Buckeyes' interim coach for remainder of the season.
Josh Berry will take over the No. 4 car for Kevin Harvick following Harvick's retirement.
Nike took over as the league's official uniform supplier in 2020. But MLB players aren't exactly into the 2024 edition of their uniforms.
Charles McDonald is joined by friend of the show Justis Mosqueda to look back on Super Bowl LVIII and discuss Charles' time in Las Vegas and at the game, how the Kansas City Chiefs game-planned to beat the San Francisco 49ers, how we should view the Chiefs dynasty and much more. Later in the show, Charles and Justis team up to answer questions from listeners on the top quarterbacks in the 2024 NFL Draft (Drake Maye QB1?), the future of the Atlanta Falcons and Baltimore Ravens, the Las Vegas Raiders and Davante Adams, Jordan Love and more.
The chaos at the Phoenix Open forced organizers to halt admission and alcohol sales on Saturday.
Both Jalen Brunson and Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau were stunned after a foul was called at the buzzer.
Dalton Del Don delivers an overview of what to look for in evaluating fantasy starting pitchers, as well as some hurlers to target in drafts.
Super Bowl LVIII went from a slog to an instant classic with ramifications that will shape both conferences this offseason and the 2024 season. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens provide their biggest takeaways from the Chiefs dramatic overtime win over the 49ers and look ahead to how each team will look in 2024.
Fred Zinkie suggests taking a big name early to anchor your outfield and then picking your spots at a deep position with intriguing names.
With the dust settling from the Super Bowl, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon examines what's next for the Chiefs and 49ers.
Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Jake Fischer and Yahoo Sports senior NBA writer Dan Devine get together as the buzzer goes off to talk about everything that’s happened in the last 48 hours before the NBA trade deadline.
BetMGM has received 'multiple' six-figure bets on the 49ers to win Super Bowl LVIII.
Clark is the megastar of this era in women's college basketball, but how does she stack up against the legends of the game?
Here are all the scheduled cards the UFC will be staging.
The Big Game is almost here! Dalton Del Don offers up his top single-game plays for Chiefs vs. 49ers clash.
There's one specific 49ers winning margin that would be the worst-case scenario for BetMGM.
Welcome to a special edition of Yahoo Sports AM. Everything you need to know about Super Bowl LVIII, all in one place.