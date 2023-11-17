Sam Hartman's former coach defends his play ahead of Senior Day reunion with Wake Forest

Notre Dame football podcast: Can Irish get banged-up offense going against Wake Forest?

SOUTH BEND — Their collaboration consumed half a decade and essentially rewrote the record book in the Atlantic Coast Conference for passing achievement.

So, yes, it was always going to be strange when Senior Day rolled around for Notre Dame football and quarterback Sam Hartman with Dave Clawson, his old Wake Forest coach, on the opposite sideline.

The backdrop heading into Saturday’s home finale, however, is one neither of them could have anticipated.

Not only is 19th-ranked Notre Dame (7-3) struggling on offense, Hartman has gone “Benjamin Button” on the Irish, their 24-year-old graduate transfer quarterback looking younger and less sure of himself as the season has progressed.

“When I hear people giving him a hard time, where would they be without him?” Clawson told reporters this week in Winston-Salem, N.C. “I know that the standard at Notre Dame might be to make the College Football Playoff, but I still think they’re a much better team because they have Sam than they would be without him.”

Since opening his Notre Dame career with a 14/0 differential in touchdowns vs. interceptions, extending his streak to 35 consecutive games with at least one touchdown pass, Hartman has slumped. The streak ended at Duke in late September, and Hartman has thrown four touchdowns against seven interceptions over his past five games.

While Hartman scrambled for a 26-yard score at Clemson two weeks ago, he remains stuck on 128 career touchdown passes, seventh in Football Bowl Subdivision history. His last scoring pass was a 46-yard strike to a wide-open Chris Tyree late in the third quarter of the 48-20 win over USC on Oct. 14.

Thanks to a pair of bye weeks, Hartman’s drought without a TD pass has stretched to more than a calendar month and eight quarters of personal play. Now 0-5 against Clemson as a starter, Hartman has gone two consecutive starts without a touchdown pass for the first time in his career.

“When people are critical of him, it bothers me,” Clawson said. “He’s one of ours and always will be. When you watch the tape as a coach and hear the criticism, it’s not justified. He’s a good player.”

Of course, Notre Dame fans weren’t expecting “good” when Hartman signed on back in early January as the top prize of the transfer portal. They were expecting the sort of greatness that just might end droughts of 3 ½ decades on the Heisman (1987) and national title (1988) fronts.

Two-time captain: Taking the measure of JD Bertrand ahead of Senior Day for Notre Dame football

Instead, since the schedule ramped up in Week 5, there has been overarching disappointment, a slew of injuries in the receiving corps and offensive line and an inescapable sense of wasted opportunity.

Watching from afar, Clawson can only wince.

“I think the world of Sam,” he said. “Quite honestly, it’s hard for me to watch Notre Dame football. That’s the Wake Forest quarterback playing for them. We’re still close.”

When Wake Forest knocked off Pittsburgh a few weeks back, one of the first congratulatory texts Clawson received was from Hartman.

“Once the game starts, he’s the quarterback for the other team,” Clawson said. “But it’s weird watching somebody you coached for five years and did so much for your program line up in a different uniform. But there’s zero hard feelings and nothing but love for Sam.”

Searching for answers to unlock Sam Hartman

In its search for answers, the Twitterverse has seemingly traced much of this downward spiral to Gerad Parker’s play-calling.

Even former NFL quarterback Dan Orlovsky, ESPN’s peripatetic analyst, lamented the lack of pre-snap motion and play-action passes in an online post this fall.

In Wake Forest’s unusual Slow Mesh RPO, Hartman ran play-action 39% of the time (196 drop backs) last season. He completed 62% of his passes with a 1.8-yard gain in his yards-per-attempt and an NFL passer rating of 106.2.

This season, running a pro-style offense for the first time, Hartman has used play-action just 20.3% of the time (59 drop backs) with a completion percentage of just 54.7 on those attempts. His yards-per-attempt differential is 1.9 and his passer rating is a tick higher at 106.3.

Banged up: Change comes to Notre Dame football O-line after season-ending surgery for Rocco Spindler

While just one of the 14 sacks against Hartman this year have come out of the play-action — it was 13 of 37 last year at Wake Forest — his rate of defensive pressures on play action has remained largely unchanged year-over-year.

Without the benefit of play action, Hartman has been pressured at a rate of 35.8% this season, a notable jump from the 33.4% of straight drop backs in his final season with the Demon Deacons.

“If we could guarantee running play-action passes was going to get us first downs and yardage, we would do it,” Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman said. “That’s what we all have to understand. If there was a quick fix, an easy answer — ‘Just do this and you’re going to win and get first downs’ — we all would do it.”

The larger point is scheme fit as Notre Dame prepares to go quarterback shopping in the transfer portal for the third time in four years. While Hartman’s arm talent, leadership and poise have played out as expected, perhaps the adjustment in terms of post-snap reads and chemistry with an untested group of receiving targets was underestimated.

Underestimating the transition for Sam Hartman

In the Slow Mesh, Freeman noted during the week, the quarterback’s post-snap reads are more defined.

“They have a system that has answers,” Freeman said. “If you do this, they do this. If you do this, they do that. It’s not the triple option, but it’s similar in terms of the system that they run. They have answers for what you do defensively.”

Over the past five games, as opponents have increasingly overloaded the tackle box and played press coverage on the perimeter, answers have proved elusive for the Irish offense.

“The biggest thing with Sam is that he's still in the first year of a completely different system,” Freeman said, “and the problem is you have so much success early that it's like, 'Oh man, he's just mastered this. We're good to go.’ “

The Week 3 win at N.C. State was representative, but walkovers against Navy, Tennessee State and Central Michigan hardly prepared Hartman for the gauntlet he was to encounter.

Oct 28, 2023; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons head coach Dave Clawson during the second half against the Florida State Seminoles at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

“He makes every perfect read and those type of things, and then you play some really good defenses and we haven't performed as well,” Freeman said. “The challenge is always figuring out why. What are we doing? What do we have to do to make sure that we can help him make the right decisions?

“Sometimes it takes negative things happening to say, 'OK, all right, we can't just do that.’ We can't just take the one-on-one every time. Maybe we do have to take this free-access throw that they're giving us to have success.”

Freeman has spoken often this season of simplifying things on both sides of the ball in order to improve processing speed. While that has worked wonders in Year 2 for Al Golden’s defense, the transition from former offensive coordinator Tommy Rees (now at Alabama) to Parker has been a rollercoaster.

“That’s not always going to be a reflection of how good a player Sam Hartman is,” Freeman said. “There’s a reason why he had so much success at Wake Forest because you’re in that same system for five years. There’s no guessing what your wideouts are going to do. …

“That’s our job as coaches: Eliminate the choices, eliminate the gray. If we can’t be on the same page, let’s eliminate the options and say, ‘Here’s one option. Do this.’ … Sam is going to do exactly what you tell him to do.“

After leading Wake Forest offenses that finished in the top 19 nationally his last three years, peaking at No. 4 with a 41.0 scoring average in 2021, Hartman has been bailed out by a game-changing defense and two special teams scores in recent weeks.

His former coach understands.

“He’s playing a completely different offense,” Clawson said. “What we do at Wake Forest is very quarterback-centric. Everything we did flowed through him. Their offense is different. They have a big offensive line and an excellent tailback.”

Having an All-America left tackle (Joe Alt) and a 1,000-yard rusher (Audric Estime) hasn’t been enough to make things run smoothly for Hartman. Pro Football Focus still rates him just 170th (a potential sixth-rounder) among 2024 NFL Draft prospects.

“I’m sure he’s learned a lot of things that will help his future,” Clawson said. “They run different protections and checks. I’m sure his football knowledge has grown from learning a different system, but he’s still an excellent football player.”

Mike Berardino covers Notre Dame football and is on social media @MikeBerardino.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Notre Dame football searches for answers amid Sam Hartman's slump