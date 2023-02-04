Will Sam Hartman follow Tommy Rees to Alabama?

There is no doubt that a large part of the reason graduate quarterback Sam Hartman transferred to Notre Dame was to play in the Tommy Rees offense. What Notre Dame has run under Rees operates a ton more like NFL offenses do than what Wake Forest does.

With Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama to run the Crimson Tide offense, one college football analyst was wondering if Hartman would be following the former Fighting Irish quarterback to Tuscaloosa. R.J Young of Fox Sports put out the following in the wake of Rees officially departing.

“There’s nothing to stop Tommy Rees from bringing Sam Hartman with him to Tuscaloosa.” – R.J. Young

So what are the chances Hartman is headed to the SEC next?

Based off what Hartman put on Twitter shortly after the Rees news was reported, it seems like a safe bet that the record-holding former Wake Forest quarterback is staying in South Bend. Check it out below.

It would appear that Notre Dame has nothing to worry about with Hartman for 2023. Onward!

Related

BREAKING: Tommy Rees leaving Notre Dame for Alabama Tommy Rees Notre Dame-Alabama update - reports says offer has been made Sam Hartman officially commits to Notre Dame

List

Notre Dame football: 9 potential candidates to replace Tommy Rees

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire