Sam Hartman scores three total touchdowns in his South Bend debut, leading Notre Dame to 56-3 win vs Tennessee State

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: SEP 02 Tennessee State at Notre Dame

Even Notre Dame’s only mistake in the first half against Tennessee State on Saturday yielded a highlight. After the Tigers (0-1) forced a fumble on an Irish kickoff return, Notre Dame’s defense excelled in the quick-change challenge, holding Tennessee State to a field goal attempt.

Only an attempt, not a field goal, courtesy of 6-foot-5 sophomore defensive tackle Jason Onye’s long reach blocking that kick. That was the closest the Tigers would get to the end zone in Notre Dame’s 56-3 rout of its first-ever FCS opponent.

Quarterback Sam Hartman was again clinical in combining efficiency with explosiveness. Of his three incompletions on Saturday, one was intentionally thrown away, making him effectively 14-of-16 for 194 yards and two touchdowns. His first touchdown pass, in particular, showed what could keep opposing offensive coordinators awake at night in coming weeks.

Hartman had just found junior receiver Jayden Thomas wide open coming across the middle of the field. Wide open. Turning a 3rd-and-4 into a 27-yard gain to put No. 13 Notre Dame (1-0) in striking distance of a 21-3 lead. On the next snap, with the Tigers defense unable to load up on any receiver, a reality fresh in their minds after Thomas’s acreage for that third-down conversion, Hartman led senior receiver Chris Tyree to the front pylon with a long touchdown throw.

Tyree showing those hands on a perfectly-placed Hartman ball may be the piece that adds needed deep range to the Irish offense, something almost certainly needed at some point this month, even if it was not required to get by Navy last week and Tennessee State this week by a combined score of 77 to 6.

Scoring 11 touchdowns on the first 12 possessions of the game, with that 12th ending in a missed field goal, should be considered directly a reflection of Hartman’s calm. The Midshipmen and Tigers may be the two worst teams Notre Dame will play in 2023, but the Irish avoided any back-to-back offensive mistakes to keep all those drives alive. They rarely found themselves in troubling third-down spots, hence converting 11 of their first 13 this season — and turning one of those failed third downs into a successful fourth-down conversion — before Hartman found the sideline in the entire second half of his Notre Dame Stadium debut.

No matter the competition, avoiding any back-to-back mistakes through six quarters is rather absurd. Hartman had been looking forward to his South Bend debut, but even he could not be frustrated by playing only half the game. In fact, it may have gotten Hartman to understanding the atmosphere even sooner.

“Talking to former quarterbacks, they say [being Notre Dame’s quarterback] doesn’t really hit you until you’re out of it,” Hartman said last month after a preseason practice. “I think that first game day (in South Bend) will be when [I] see the magnitude of it.”

Sam Hartman airs it out for a 24-yard Irish TD!



— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 2, 2023

Hartman has introduced a new magnitude for the entire Irish offense. For the second straight week, that was best demonstrated just before halftime. And just like a week ago, complementary football created the opportunity to execute a two-minute drive in a way that was hardly seen last season.

Both weeks, Notre Dame called a timeout in the final two minutes to force the opponent to attempt a field goal without running down the clock. Both Tennessee State and Navy then proceeded to miss those field goals, besides the point here, at which point Hartman took over.

Last week, Hartman covered 80 yards in eight plays and 1:42 to get into the end zone before the half. Against the Tigers, he needed just six plays and 38 seconds to cover 80 yards for a score thrown to sophomore tight end Holden Staes from four yards out.

In those kinds of moments last year, Notre Dame successfully found the end zone one out of five times.

That is a magnitude of change, one that could make some Irish fans flip for joy, just as Hartman did for his first score of the night, a five-yard scramble in which he front-flipped into the end zone.

Sam Hartman goes AIRBORNE to extend the lead.



— Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) September 2, 2023

BUT DON’T OVERLOOK THE DEFENSE

Giving up six total points in the first two games of the season is the fewest the Irish have allowed to open a year since 1975, when they gave up three points to Boston College and shut out Purdue a week later. Again, admittedly, Navy and Tennessee State are not the staunchest of foes, but keeping both out of the end zone shows a similar consistency as the offense finding it so often.

Notre Dame has yet to so blow a coverage as to allow an explosive play. It has yet to so misread a run that the chunk gain finds the end zone. It has been thoroughly disciplined.

Of note, the Irish gave up only seven points in the first two games of 1996.

And the 91 points scored to open the season are the most since … just 2019, when Notre Dame hung 101 points combined on Louisville and New Mexico.

STAT OF THE GAME

This praise may focus on Hartman, the new piece of the offense that has opened up so much else, but he is also boosted by a running attack more potent than he has ever known. In two games at Notre Dame, Hartman's backs have now averaged 6.0 yards per carry or more as many times as they did in his entire Wake Forest career.

Take out Sam Hartman's 4 carries for 14 yards and those backs have taken 26 rushes for 211 yards, an average of 8.1 yards per attempt.

A bit shy of the 2017 record set at Boston College, 10 yards per carry, but anytime that is even mentioned, you know the ground game is wildin'. — Douglas Farmer (@D_Farmer) September 2, 2023

TRIVIA OF THE GAME

When is the last time Notre Dame played a backup kicker (Zac Yoakam) and a backup punt returner (sixth-year Matt Salerno) in the same game? No, really, we're asking.

SCORING SUMMARY

First Quarter

9:17 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jeremiah Love 36-yard run. Spencer Shrader point after. Notre Dame 7, Tennessee State 0. (10 plays, 75 yards, 5:43)

2:44 — Tennessee State field goal. James Lowery 38 yards. Notre Dame 7, Tennessee State 3. (15 plays, 55 yards, 6:33)

Second Quarter

12:22 — Notre Dame touchdown. Sam Hartman 5-yard rush. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 14, Tennessee State 3. (8 plays, 80 yards, 4:16)

9:41 — Notre Dame touchdown. Chris Tyree 24-yard pass from Hartman. Sharder point after. Notre Dame 21, Tennessee State 3. (4 plays, 57 yards, 2:01)

5:17 — Notre Dame touchdown. Audric Estimé 5-yard rush. Sharder point after. Notre Dame 28, Tennessee State 3. (8 plays, 53 yards, 2:55)

0:15 — Notre Dame touchdown. Holden Staes 4-yard pass from Hartman. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 35, Tennessee State 3. (6 plays, 80 yards, 0:38)

Third Quarter

1:06 — Notre Dame touchdown. Jadarian Price 40-yard pass from Steve Angeli. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 42, Tennessee State 3. (7 plays, 82 yards, 3:28)

0:19 — Notre Dame touchdown. Clarence Lewis 31-yard interception return. Shrader point after. Notre Dame 49, Tennessee State 3.