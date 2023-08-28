Can Sam Hartman be the best Notre Dame QB since Joe Montana? | College Football Enquirer

Yahoo Sports’ Dan Wetzel and Ross Dellenger, and Sports Illustrated’s Pat Forde hop on the College Football Enquirer to discuss their first impressions of new Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman in the Fighting Irish’s demolition of Navy in Dublin, and debate just how good Hartman can be in the history of Notre Dame quarterbacks.

