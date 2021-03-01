Sam Gagner with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks
Sam Gagner (Detroit Red Wings) with a Goal vs. Chicago Blackhawks, 02/28/2021
Bote, who was slowed last September by a lower back ailment, is in the mix for the Cubs starting second base job, along with Nico Hoerner and Ildemaro Vargas.
Kane is also the fourth Blackhawk to hit the 400-goal mark.
Popyrin fired 11 aces and broke serve five times to hand fourth seed Bublik -- who is still searching for his first title -- a fourth defeat in a final. "We put in a lot of hard work in pre-season and it's paying off," Popyrin said in an on-court interview. The 21-year-old, who upset Marin Cilic in the last-four, made a slow start and dropped the opening set but produced an instant response, breaking Bublik's serve three times in the second to hand out a rare bagel.
The Mavs traded Seth Curry to Philadelphia for a draft pick and Josh Richardson in November.
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Coronavirus protocols forced the Toronto Raptors to play Friday night without most of their coaching staff and forward Pascal Siakam. Kyle Lowry had a triple-double - 20 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists - in a 122-111 victory over the Houston Rockets. The veteran guard added his share of input to assistant coach Sergio Scariolo, who took over as coach in the absence of head coach Nick Nurse.
Reynoso, 44, is young as trainers go, and he has a chance to be on top of this game for a long time.
Devin Booker made the All-Star team as an injury replacement for a second straight season.
Ohio State and Alabama competing for a national championship is hardly an unusual occurrence for either school. Six weeks after the Crimson Tide's national championship game win over the Buckeyes, it just so happens that the two schools have a pair of the nation's best basketball teams. No. 4 Ohio State and No. 6 Alabama are hardly playing the part of sidekicks to football.
Maybe the climb will take them all the way to a championship. If it does, they will also one day know the malaise that has befallen these Los Angeles Lakers, for whom sweat feels more like a symbol of exhaustion. The Jazz dropped the listless Lakers on Wednesday night, who have now lost four straight.
Tiger Woods responds to PGA Tour and LPGA golfers wearing his Sunday red as he recovers from last week's car accident in Los Angeles.
Russian Daniil Medvedev looked closest to ending the Grand Slam hegemony of the 'Big Three' when he cantered into the Australian Open final on a 20-match winning streak that included 12 straight wins over top-10 opponents. But that run counted for nothing as Djokovic won in straight sets for a record-extending ninth triumph at Melbourne Park, the Serb's 18th Grand Slam trophy.
The UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results are in the books following Friday's official tipping of the scales at the Apex in Las Vegas. Heavyweight contenders Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Ciryl Gane square off in the UFC Vegas 20 main event, looking to take the next step toward title contention. Rozenstruik currently sits at No. 4 in the UFC heavyweight rankings, while Gane is ranked No. 7. The winner won't move into an immediate shot at the belt, as champion Stipe Miocic is currently slated to fight Francis Ngannou with the winner expected to defend against Jon Jones. There is also Derrick Lewis, who recently defeated Curtis Blaydes, waiting in the wings. Second to last during the two-hour weigh-in window, Gane stepped on the scale at 247 pounds. Rozenstruik was the final fighter to weigh-in, notching 254.5 pounds. The UFC Vegas 20 co-main event features Top 15 ranked light heavyweights Nikita Krylov vs. Magomed Ankalaev. Both co-main event fighters tipped the scale at 205.5 pounds. UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Max Grishin misses weight by nearly five pounds Light heavyweight Max Grishin was early to the scale, but that wasn't a good thing. He weighed 210.5 pounds for his UFC Vegas 20 fight card opener opposite Dustin Jacoby, who weighed 204.5 pounds. Although Grishin missed weight by 4.5 pounds, the bout will still take place. Jacoby's team agreed to accept 30 percent of Grishin's fight purse to keep the bout intact. UFC Vegas 20 Alex Oliveira vs. Ramazan Kuramagomedov bout canceled A UFC Vegas 20 welterweight preliminary bout between Alex Oliveira and Ramazan Kuramagomedov was canceled the morning of the weigh-in. Unfortunatley, Kuramagomedov fell ill and had to withdraw from the bout. With no time left to find a new opponent, the bout was nixed. Oliveira had originally been slated to face Randy Brown on Saturday. Brown, however, pulled out of the fight because of undisclosed reasons earlier in the week. The UFC Vegas 20 fight card is now expected to move forward with 10 bouts. TRENDING > Jairzinho Rozenstruik: ‘Jon Jones can go first’ | UFC Vegas 20 Media Day UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Jairzinho Rozenstruik – 254.5 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results: Ciryl Gane – 247 pounds UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in results UFC Vegas 20 Main Card (8 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Heavyweight Bout: Jairzinho Rozenstruik (254.5) vs Ciryl Gane (247)Co-Main Event - Light Heavyweight Bout: Nikita Krylov (205.5) vs Magomed Ankalaev (205.5)Women’s Flyweight Bout: Montana De La Rosa (126) vs Mayra Bueno Silva (125.5)Bantamweight Bout 3 Rounds: Pedro Munhoz (135.5) vs Jimmie Rivera (135.5)Women’s Strawweight Bout: Angela Hill (116) vs Ashley Yoder (116)Featherweight Bout: Alex Caceres (146) vs Kevin Croom (145.5) UFC Vegas 20 Prelims (6 p.m. ET on ESPN+) Lightweight Bout: Alexander Hernandez (156) vs Thiago Moises (155.5)Welterweight Bout: Alex Oliveira () vs Ramazan Kuramagomedov ()Women’s Bantamweight Bout: Alexis Davis (135) vs Sabina Mazo (135.5)Bantamweight Bout: Vince Cachero (135.5) vs Ronnie Lawrence (135.5)Light Heavyweight: Dustin Jacoby (204.5) vs Max Grishin (210.5)* *Missed weight UFC Vegas 20 weigh-in video: Jairzinho Rozenstruik vs. Ciryl Gane (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)
The Utah Jazz are the real deal. The ball movement on offense is seamless, and the way the Jazz rotate on defense, it makes it difficult for teams to get the shots they want.