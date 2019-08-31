Sam Ficken out as Packers set initial 53-man roster

The Packers had a kicking competition this summer before ultimately choosing to stick with the status quo.

Mason Crosby is on the 53-man roster that the team unveiled on Sunday afternoon and Sam Ficken is headed for the waiver wire. Ficken hit all six kicks he tried during the preseason and could draw some interest around the league.

As previously reported, the Packers opted to cut DeShone Kizer and they also waived Manny Wilkins, which leaves Tim Boyle as the only quarterback behind Aaron Rodgers.

They also waived or released safeties Tray Matthews and Natrell Jamerson; cornerbacks Nydair Rouse, Jocquez Kalili, Jackson Porter and Kabion Ento; linebackers Brady Sheldon, Curtis Bolton, James Folston, Randy Ramsey and Markus Jones; offensive linemen Anthony Coyle, Gerhard de Beer, Dejon Allen, Yosh Nijman and Adam Pankey; tight ends Pharaoh McKever and Evan Baylis; wide receivers Teo Redding, Malik Taylor, J’Mon Moore and Allen Lazard; fullbacks Tommy Bohanon and Malcolm Johnson; running backs Tra Carson and Keith Ford.

Wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown has been placed on injured reserve and won’t return this season. Safety Ibraheim Campbell and linebacker Greg Roberts have been placed on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.