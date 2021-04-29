Sam Farmer's NFL mock draft 3.0: Who goes after Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Farmer
·7 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
FILE - BYU quarterback Zach Wilson (1) throws down field in the first half during an NCAA college football game against Texas State in Provo, Utah, in this Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, file photo. Wilson is a likely first round pick in the NFL Draft, April 29-May 1, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer, File)
The New York Jets are expected to select Brigham Young quarterback Zach Wilson with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 draft. (Rick Bowmer / Associated Press)

If this year’s NFL draft were a football team, it would start its season with a bye week.

It’s generally accepted that quarterbacks Trevor Lawrence of Clemson and Zach Wilson of Brigham Young will be the first two selections Thursday, by Jacksonville and the New York Jets.

But that’s when the drama starts.

San Francisco traded up to the No. 3 spot with a quarterback in mind, but there’s plenty of debate regarding which player that should be — Alabama’s Mac Jones, Ohio State’s Justin Fields or North Dakota State’s Trey Lance.

Will a quarterback-needy team such as New England or Washington push its way to the top of the draft to get one? (Denver addressed that Wednesday by trading for Carolina’s Teddy Bridgewater.) Will some of the top 10 teams look to bail out, trading back for more picks in this class that’s solid but not overly rich at any particular position?

A look at one way the opening round could unfold:

1. Jacksonville: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — Jaguars begin the Urban Meyer era with a quarterback who completed 66.6% of his passes in 36 starts, five of them postseason games.

2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young — Seems like an endless loop for the Jets, who move on to the next answer at quarterback. Maybe this will be the one.

3. San Francisco: QB Mac Jones, Alabama — Intrigue starts here. Jones doesn’t excite fans as much as Justin Fields. Outside possibility this could be Trey Lance. One of those three could tumble.

4. Atlanta: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — Only rub for the Falcons taking a quarterback here is they still have to get out from under Matt Ryan’s contract. That’s no easy task. Maybe someone will trade up to this spot for Fields.

5. Cincinnati: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Louisiana State — Bengals need a tackle to better protect the rebuilt Joe Burrow but instead give their second-year QB a gift: one of his favorite targets from college.

6. Miami: T Penei Sewell, Oregon — It will take some serious willpower to pass on Kyle Pitts, but Sewell makes a compelling case. Plays left tackle with the aggressiveness of a defensive lineman.

Florida tight end Kyle Pitts breaks free from a Missouri defender as he runs a pass pattern.
Florida tight end Kyle Pitts (John Raoux / Associated Press)

7. Detroit: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida — Yes, it was only a couple of years ago when the Lions took tight end T.J. Hockenson with the eighth pick, but can they really let an offensive phenom such as Pitts slide?

8. Carolina: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama — Cornerback is an area of need and new Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer has a knack for finding good ones, as he did in Seattle. Surtain is the best in this class.

9. Denver: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina — In a division with Patrick Mahomes, Justin Herbert and the often overlooked Derek Carr, it’s baptism by fire for corners. Horn is ready.

10. Dallas: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama — Two-for-one for the Cowboys: They bolster their passing game right away, and they deny the Philadelphia Eagles a player they covet.

Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco.
Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons tackles Rutgers running back Isaih Pacheco. (Barry Reeger / Associated Press)

11. New York Giants: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State — The Giants need a receiver and only one is off the board, but instead they zero in on a versatile defensive standout who could be a quarterback on that side of the ball.

12. Philadelphia: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — The Eagles need receivers and corners. Don’t rule out them taking a tackle here, and the jury’s still out on quarterback Jalen Hurts.

13. Chargers: T Rashawn Slater, Northwestern — If Chargers can stay where they are and land Slater, they’ll have another bountiful first round — and they’ve had their share.

14. Minnesota: T Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — The Vikings need a replacement for Riley Reiff at left tackle. From the first game of his freshman year, Darrisaw has locked down that spot.

15. New England: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State — Bill Belichick has never taken a quarterback in the first round, but desperate times call for desperate measures, and if Lance slips …

16. Arizona: CB Greg Newsome II, Northwestern — A lot of teams love Newsome. The Patrick Peterson-less Cardinals badly need help at corner, and this physical Northwestern stalwart fits Vance Joseph’s scheme.

17. Las Vegas: G Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC — More a meat-and-potatoes pick than a flashy Vegas Raiders pick, but Mike Mayock and Jon Gruden are bolstering the interior of this offensive line.

18. Miami: OLB Zaven Collins, Tulsa — The disruptive Collins is a favorite of a lot of teams, and the Dolphins addressed their need for an offensive tackle with their first pick.

19. Washington: LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame — Not a ton of experience, he played just two games in his first two years, but Owusu-Koramoah is a linebacker-safety hybrid who can line up all over and make an impact.

20. Chicago: T Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State — Bad news for the Bears: They have a lot of needs. Good news: They can go a variety of directions. Tackle would help them right away.

21. Indianapolis: Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia — Smart, rugged, dependable, Ojulari was the first freshman captain on Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs. Some people see a Robert Mathis quality to him, and that’s saying a lot.

22. Tennessee: WR Kadarius Toney, Florida — Toney is a dynamic playmaker who can return kicks. Alabama defensive tackle Christian Barmore is a possibility here too.

23. New York Jets: Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan — If Paye drops this far, the Jets would run their draft card to the podium. Could also be edge rushers Ojulari or Gregory Rousseau.

Alabama running back Najee Harris runs for a touchdown against Ohio State.
Alabama running back Najee Harris (Chris O'Meara / Associated Press)

24. Pittsburgh: RB Najee Harris, Alabama — Harris has Le’Veon Bell qualities and fits what the Steelers do, but Pittsburgh also has to shore up its offensive line.

25. Jacksonville: S Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian — The Jaguars need defensive help all over, front and back ends, so this could just as easily be a pass rusher such as an Ojulari.

26. Cleveland: OLB Jamin Davis, Kentucky — Lots of teams have a strong interest in Davis. Browns could roll the dice on Caleb Farley here, although that Virginia Tech corner is coming off back surgery.

27. Baltimore: Edge Jaelan Phillips, Miami — Gone are Baltimore’s top two pass rushers from last season, Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue. Phillips could make an impact right away.

28. New Orleans: Edge Joe Tryon, Washington — The Saints are thinking defense. With the top corners and linebackers off the board, they look to a defensive end with a lot of potential.

29. Green Bay: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech — If Davis is still available, maybe the Packers look for a fixture in the middle of their defense. But they need help in the secondary, too, and Farley fits.

30. Buffalo: Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami — Rousseau, with his super-quick first step, can learn behind Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison. Penn State’s Jayson Oweh is a possibility here but he’s incredibly raw.

31. Baltimore: T Liam Eichenberg, Notre Dame — Having traded Orlando Brown Jr. to Kansas City, the Ravens need a right tackle. There’s a high likelihood they will address that need with one of their two first-round picks.

32. Tampa Bay: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — The Buccaneers get all their starters back, but they would love the explosion Etienne brings. Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette aren’t going to be there forever. If Joe Tryon is still around, they might just take him.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Daniel Jeremiah final mock draft has Raiders going offensive line with top pick

    Daniel Jeremiah final 2021 NFL mock draft has Raiders going offensive line with top pick

  • NFL 2021 mock draft: Trevor Lawrence is No1 but who are the sleeper picks?

    This year’s top prospects are about to enter the professional ranks. We assess the best young players coming out of college as Thursday’s first round looms Trevor Lawrence is far ahead of the competition in this year’s NFL draft. Photograph: Ross D Franklin/AP Editor’s note: the list below is the players we believe teams will draft rather than who we think they should draft. 1) Jacksonville Jaguars Pick: Trevor Lawrence, quarterback, Clemson. The Jaguars cannot miss with Lawrence. He dominated from minute one as a freshman through to the end of his junior year and is seen as one of the most promising quarterbacks ever. He hits all three levels accurately, has a delicate touch and can keep a defense off balance with his running. Lawrence should be the face of Jacksonville’s franchise for a decade or more. 2) New York JetsPick: Zach Wilson, quarterback, BYU. Another dead cert is Wilson receiving New York’s crown of thorns. Incredible in his final season for BYU, he delivered the highest grade from a college passer ever recorded by Pro Football Focus, beating marks set by Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray. His improvisational talent (much like his namesake in Seattle) makes him a great fit for Jets head coach Robert Saleh as there will be teething problems. Wilson will need more help in protection and weapons than his predecessor to flourish, but GM Joe Douglas appears to (maybe) have figured that problem out after a promising free agency. 3) San Francisco 49ers (from Houston, via Miami)Pick: Mac Jones, quarterback, Alabama. GM John Lynch has put faith in head coach Kyle Shanahan to find the team’s next franchise quarterback after moving up to move on from Jimmy Garoppolo. They should go for Justin Fields but toasting Clemson with broken ribs in the college playoff semi-finals seems to have been overlooked because of (unfounded) questions about work ethic. Not the greatest of looks, but back to Jones. What he lacks in flashy big throws he makes up for with supreme decision-making and pinpoint accuracy. Sounds better than Jimmy G already. 4) Atlanta FalconsPick: Trey Lance, quarterback, North Dakota State. The Falcons start planning for the post-Matt Ryan era. Ryan turns 36 in May and with Matt Schaub finally gone, Lance can immediately step in as his backup. The Falcons can nab the best running QB in the class – and he has a huge, if sometimes inaccurate, arm. 5) Cincinnati BengalsPick: Penei Sewell, offensive tackle, Oregon. Cincinnati may consider upgrading their gossamer-thin o-line so that Joe Burrow doesn’t need to run for his life every time he drops back. Sewell should give his QB some room to work. He allowed only 15 pressures on 706 blocking attempts in college and, helpfully for the Bengals’ mediocre running game, he is a master at breaking open lanes too. 6) Miami Dolphins (from Philadelphia) Pick: Kyle Pitts, tight end, Florida. Miami pick up a premium offensive weapon. A supreme playmaker, the comparisons with George Kittle and Travis Kelce will worry the AFC East if he lands with the Dolphins. Should kick on QB Tua Tagovailoa’s development too. 7) Detroit LionsPick: Ja’Marr Chase, wide receiver, LSU. The cupboard is bare at receiver (and everywhere else) for the Lions after losing Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones in free agency. The Lions take the best on the board in Chase. The receiver’s pace and ability to create late separation should give Jared Goff a better chance of picking up a few wins while Detroit’s rebuild continues into next season. 8) Carolina PanthersPick: Devonta Smith, wide receiver, Alabama. Heisman winner Smith is the tonic Sam Darnold needs to make an instant splash in Carolina (I still believe, Sam). A daunting Panthers offense could be in the making with Christian McCaffrey and DJ Moore around too. 9) Denver Broncos Pick: Justin Fields, quarterback, Ohio State. The mission to replace Peyton Manning is finally over, five long Brock Osweiler nightmare-laced years forgotten. Fields mercifully falls in Denver’s lap after being unfairly pegged to flame out like fellow Buckeye Dwayne Haskins. He will do anything but. 10) Dallas CowboysPick: Patrick Surtain, cornerback, Alabama. Dallas need urgent help at cornerback. Surtain is a solid bet after putting up three years of efficient production for Alabama and fits Dan Quinn’s hybrid 4-3 scheme. 11) New York GiantsPick: Kwity Paye, edge rusher, Michigan. The G-men were surprisingly stout against the run last season but struggled against the pass. Paye has great quickness and strength, perfect tools for creating quarterback pressure or setting the edge. 12) Philadelphia Eagles (from San Francisco, via Miami)Pick: Jaylen Waddle, wide receiver, Alabama. The veterans have flown the coop, while JJ Arcega-Whiteside and Jalen Reagor appear unfortunate busts, so receiver talent is top of the agenda. Waddle’s explosive speed will stretch the field adding a deep threat for Jalen Hurts or living statue Joe Flacco. 13) Los Angeles ChargersPick: Christian Darrisaw, offensive tackle, Virginia Tech. LA have their quarterback but need one final piece on their revamped offensive line. Incumbent left tackle Trey Pipkins was fifth in missed blocks in 2020 while 6ft 5in, 322lb Darrisaw only coughed up six in 293 attempts last season. Justin Herbert, MVP? 14) Minnesota VikingsPick: Rashawn Slater, offensive tackle, Northwestern. Kirk Cousins needs help: an average of three sacks a game punished their quarterback last season. The Vikings’ best bet is Slater. Five pressures allowed in 11 starts in the Big Ten should help keep Cousins from being acquainted with the ground quite so often. 15) New England PatriotsPick: Christian Barmore, defensive tackle, Alabama. Unless New England trade up, or have Jimmy G on their radar, the sensible pick is adding a stud on the interior to bring back the trademark fire on defense. Barmore is an elite pass rusher and run stuffer, a Belichickian dream. 16) Arizona CardinalsPick: Jaycee Horn, cornerback, Virginia Tech. The Cardinals waved goodbye to their starting corner pairing so they reach for Horn. A fierce defender in man coverage who can be a shutdown starter from the off in Arizona. 17) Las Vegas Raiders Micah Parsons could be chasing Patrick Mahomes for years to come. Photograph: Barry Reeger/AP Pick: Micah Parsons, linebacker, Penn State. The Raiders might need more help on the o-line but Parsons is too good to pass on. Electric in stopping the run and rushing the passer. Patrick Mahomes may not quake in his cleats but some help stopping him regularly dropping 35 points on you feels the right option. 18) Miami DolphinsPick: Teven Jenkins, offensive tackle, Oklahoma State. Miami keep building for Tagovailoa. Confidence was in short supply for their rookie, and he will benefit from greater trust in his protection with Jenkins holding the fort. Should start from week one, an outstanding, brutal pass and run blocker. 19) WashingtonPick: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, linebacker, Notre Dame. Washington might be tempted by a left tackle but Owusu-Koramoah’s ability to improve Ron Rivera’s already nasty defense could keep the cupcake NFC East locked up for another year. Frequently lined up in the slot for Notre Dame, versatility is his strong suit. 20) Chicago BearsPick: Trevon Moehrig, safety, TCU. The Bears backfield could be a dangerous place to visit with the addition of Moehrig. He excels in the slot and at free safety while doing his best work as part of a tandem, so working with 2018 All-Pro Eddie Jackson bodes well. 21) Indianapolis ColtsPick: Jaelan Phillips, edge rusher, Miami. The Colts could use a partner for DeForest Buckner. Phillips has an alarming injury history but his knack of breezing past offensive lineman is unique in this class. A risk but with potential for huge reward. 22) Tennessee TitansPick: Rashod Bateman, wide receiver, Minnesota. Bateman can swing to Ryan Tannehill’s rescue out wide or in the slot. He was knocked for a lack of athleticism, but the Titans will benefit from the draft cognoscenti’s lack of empathy regarding a brutal bout of Covid for the receiver that left Bateman bedridden for two weeks and 10lbs lighter. 23) New York Jets (from Seattle)Pick: Gregory Rousseau, edge rusher, Miami. Rousseau is boom or bust but Robert Saleh’s defense needs talent on the edge to succeed. There is a small sample size of his work to assess after he was injured as a freshman and then opted out due to Covid concerns. But Rousseau led the ACC in sacks and tackles for a loss in 13 games back in 2019. 24) Pittsburgh SteelersPick: Alijah Vera-Tucker, offensive tackle, USC. Pittsburgh’s offensive line needs major surgery to get the running game going again. Vera-Tucker can play both guard and tackle while specialising in run blocking. Perfect … if they can find another Le’Veon Bell in round two. 25) Jacksonville Jaguars (from LA Rams)Pick: Elijah Moore, wide receiver, Ole Miss. They have their star quarterback but Lawrence needs targets. Moore fits the bill as a receiver with speed who excels in the slot and has the often overlooked skill of slipping those in pursuit. 26) Cleveland BrownsPick: Jamin Davis, linebacker, Kentucky. Davis finds a new home in Cleveland. A likely starter come September considering the Browns’ talent-lite linebacking crew. Davis chases runners down with ease and can play on the inside or outside. 27) Baltimore RavensPick: Azeez Ojulari, edge rusher, Georgia. Ojulari is undersized but as fast as lightning with sublime technique. If he hits the gym in Baltimore he has a host of veterans to learn from while bolstering their pass rush. 28) New Orleans Saints Terrace Marshall Jr could remain in Louisiana and join the Saints. Photograph: Brett Duke/AP Pick: Terrace Marshall Jr, wide receiver, LSU. Marshall would be a great asset if New Orleans take the Jameis Winston route at quarterback. A downfield threat who catches contested balls with ease. 29) Green Bay PackersPick: Greg Newsome, cornerback, Northwestern. The Packers have no glaring holes in the roster but Newsome would be a great partner for second-team All-Pro Jaire Alexander. Airtight coverage will leave receivers in the NFC North gasping for air. 30) Buffalo BillsPick: Carlos Basham Jr, edge rusher, Wake Forest. Buffalo’s pass rush needs a refresh with Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison into their 30s. Basham is an explosive 285lb force of nature who any tackle will hate blocking. A positive coronavirus test cut his final year short but he should slot straight into the Bills’ rotation on defense. 31) Baltimore Ravens (from Kansas City)Pick: Jayson Oweh, edge rusher, Penn State. Oweh’s technique is not perfect but his unbelievable athletic ability balances his deficiencies somewhat. A roll of the dice and another defensive talent to help drive a deep playoff run. 32) Tampa Bay BuccaneersPick: Levi Onwuzurike, defensive tackle, Washington. The Bucs need defensive depth. Onwuzurike as an understudy to Vita Vea fits the bill. There are few better to show the rookie how to wreak havoc from the inside.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Drafts

    Find all of our mock drafts for the 2021 NFL Draft from Thor Nystrom, John Daigle, Eric Froton, Derrik Klassen and Hayden Winks. (The Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Packers get OT Dillon Radunz in Daniel Jeremiah’s final mock draft

    Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network sent North Dakota State OL Dillon Radunz to the Packers at No. 29.

  • NFL draft betting: How many WRs go in Round 1? Hard to predict after Chase, Waddle, Smith

    After Ja'Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle and DeVonta Smith go off the board, when will the next run on wide receivers begin?

  • NFL rumors: Trey Lance 'firmly in the picture' for 49ers' No. 3 pick

    The 49ers are reportedly choosing between Trey Lance and Mac Jones at the No. 3 pick.

  • NFL rumors: Patriots, Falcons have talked about No. 4 pick trade

    Could the Patriots and Falcons strike a trade for the No. 4 pick in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft? Here's the latest on an interesting storyline.

  • Carolina Panthers set themselves up perfectly for this NFL draft. This is no accident.

    A quiet, incremental offseason gave the Panthers the flexibility to make the most of the first round.

  • NFL Mock Draft 2021: First-round bold predictions, Justin Fields falls, trades and picks from Chris Simms

    Chris Simms shares his final mock draft for the 2021 NFL Draft with Justin Fields taking a surprising tumble and Alabama prospects dominating Day 1.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Bold predictions for the 1st round

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling makes his bold predictions for the first round of the 2021 NFL draft

  • Why Hamidou Diallo's first month with Detroit Pistons has been a 'roller coaster'

    Hamidou Diallo has battled inconsistency since being traded to the Detroit Pistons, but his 14-point performance Monday was a positive step.

  • Report: Patriots talked to Falcons about trading up to No. 4, likely to draft Justin Fields

    With one day to go before the 2021 NFL draft, talk is heating up about the potential for a blockbuster trade. The Falcons, who own the fourth overall pick, have been the focal point of some trade speculation, and the biggest report comes from Jeff Howe of TheAthletic.com, who writes that the Patriots have spoken [more]

  • Klassen's First-Round Mock Draft

    Derrik Klassen drops his final first-round mock draft of the 2021 cycle. (Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Ravens asked Falcons about Julio Jones, but contract makes trade unlikely

    The Falcons are making Julio Jones available in a trade, and the Ravens are interested enough to ask what it would take to get a deal done. Jay Glazer of FOX Sports reported in an Instagram live session that the Ravens asked about Jones. However, because of Jones’ contract, a trade appears unlikely. Falcons General [more]

  • 7 simpler and more entertaining alternatives to NASCAR's convoluted All-Star Race format

    NASCAR's 2021 All-Star Race format features multiple inverts and six stages in just 100 laps. The race could be made simpler. And a lot better.

  • Michigan Wolverines Football: Sherrone Moore Bringing Out The Best In Guard

    Some raised eyebrows when Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh replaced veteran Ed Warinner with tight ends coach Sherrone Moore.

  • Which teams would try to trade for Deshaun Watson?

    If the lawyers on both sides of the Deshaun Watson litigation have indeed decided to trade public squabbles for private negotiations, and if they can work out a settlement of the 22 civil claims pending against the Texans quarterback before or during the draft, a trade could happen. So who would trade for him? John [more]

  • German dominates while Yanks blast 3 HR's in 7-0 win over Orioles

    Gio Urshela, Mike Ford and Clint Frazier belted home runs but it was the pitching of Domingo German that stole the show in the Yankees 7-0 win over Baltimore. German threw 7 innings of 3-hit ball, while striking out 6. Aaron Boone: 'A great outing for us and a great tone setter on the evening'.

  • FSU lands huge commitment from Rivals100 QB A.J. Duffy

    There is no more mystery about who will fill the second quarterback spot in the Florida State football team's 2022 recruiting class.Rivals100 signal-caller A.J. Duffy announced Wednesday evening that he has committed to the Seminoles.

  • PFT’s one, and only, mock draft of the year

    Mock drafts are like opinions and bungholes. Everybody has one and they all stink, except maybe your own. We used to do umpteen versions of mock drafts. That was before I developed a thorough and complete hatred of them. In recent years, we’ve shifted to a one-shot mock draft, with no concern for accuracy and [more]