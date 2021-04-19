Sam Farmer's NFL mock draft 2.0: Predicting QB picks as easy as one, two, three

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Sam Farmer
·5 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) warms up before the first half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game against Florida, Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)
Alabama's Mac Jones is one of the talented quarterbacks predicted to be taken at the top of the NFL draft. (Brynn Anderson / Associated Press)

Good things come in threes.

In the case of The Times’ mock draft 2.0, that means quarterbacks going 1-2-3 for the first time since 1999 when the first three selections were Tim Couch, Donovan McNabb and Akili Smith.

It also means three Alabama players chosen among the top 10, and a total of six in the first round.

And it projects three running backs going in the opening round, something that has happened just twice in the last 10 years, as teams increasingly have stopped using first-round picks on that position.

A look at one way this year’s first round could unfold:

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver.
Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence looks for a receiver during the first half of the ACC championship game against Notre Dame on Dec. 19, 2020, in Charlotte, N.C. (Brian Blanco / Associated Press)

  1. Jacksonville: QB Trevor Lawrence, Clemson — Urban Meyer launches his NFL coaching career with a quarterback who passed for 90 touchdowns with 17 interceptions in three college seasons.

  2. New York Jets: QB Zach Wilson, Brigham Young — Jets don’t seem concerned about injury to Wilson’s throwing shoulder that required surgery.

  3. San Francisco: QB Mac Jones, Alabama — Jones had only one full season as a starter but passed for 41 touchdowns and 4,500 yards, with just four interceptions.

  4. Atlanta: TE Kyle Pitts, Florida — Never has a tight end been selected this early, but Pitts is a remarkable talent athletic enough to line up at receiver.

  5. Cincinnati: OT Penei Sewell, Oregon — The Bengals need to beef up their protection of Joe Burrow, so they take the best tackle off the board.

  6. Miami: WR Ja’Marr Chase, Louisiana State — If Cincinnati doesn’t reunite Chase and Burrow, and if Pitts is gone, the Dolphins take a guy who runs a 4.38-second 40-yard dash and can play physical.

  7. Detroit: WR Jaylen Waddle, Alabama — Detroit has been hit or miss with first-round receivers, but the Lions need to stock the shelves for Jared Goff … or whoever’s at quarterback.

  8. Carolina: OT Rashawn Slater, Northwestern — Now that they have acquired Sam Darnold, the Panthers have to work on keeping him upright.

  9. Denver: LB Micah Parsons, Penn State — The Broncos could go quarterback here — keep an eye on Trey Lance — but they also could use an eventual quarterback of their defense.

  10. Dallas: CB Patrick Surtain II, Alabama — Surtain could step in as the first-day starter opposite former Alabama teammate Trevon Diggs.

  11. New York Giants: Edge Gregory Rousseau, Miami — A former high school receiver, the 6-foot-5 Rousseau would bring heat off the edge to match the Giants’ interior pressure.

  12. Philadelphia: WR DeVonta Smith, Alabama — The Eagles traded back, an indication they’re not dying to replace Jalen Hurts. But they need capable targets.

  13. Chargers: CB Jaycee Horn, South Carolina — The son of former New Orleans Saints star Joe Horn could step in for Casey Hayward, released by the Chargers in March.

  14. Minnesota: OL Alijah Vera-Tucker, USC — Vikings need to turn their attention to a porous and constantly shifting offensive line.

  15. New England: QB Trey Lance, North Dakota State — The Patriots haven’t picked this early since 2008, and though Bill Belichick often throws curveballs, quarterback is a pressing need.

  16. Arizona: CB Caleb Farley, Virginia Tech — Patrick Peterson is in Minnesota now. Farley could wind up being the best corner in this draft class.

  17. Las Vegas: S Trevon Moehrig, Texas Christian — The Raiders could pair Moehrig with Johnathan Abram, a first-rounder in 2019, as free-agent signing Jeff Heath is a short-term solution.

  18. Miami: OT Christian Darrisaw, Virginia Tech — The Dolphins got a receiving weapon with their first pick in this mock, and now some protection for Tua Tagovailoa.

  19. Washington: OLB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame — Washington could use a versatile three-down linebackerand would move him all over the defense.

  20. Chicago: QB Justin Fields, Ohio State — Maybe somebody falls in love with Fields and takes him earlier, but Bears coach Matt Nagy wasn’t about to miss his workout.

  21. Indianapolis: Edge Kwity Paye, Michigan — Even if the Colts re-sign Justin Houston, who’s on the wrong side of 30, they need to improve their edge pressure.

  22. Tennessee: DT Christian Barmore, Alabama — The Titans need help on the outside, but pairing Barmore with Jeffery Simmons would make for an imposing interior.

  23. New York Jets: RB Travis Etienne, Clemson — Establishing the run will be a big part of new coordinator Mike LaFleur’s offense, and Etienne is versatile enough to create problems for opponents.

  24. Pittsburgh: RB Najee Harris, Alabama — The Steelers let James Conner leave in free agency, so they figure to take a running back early, and Harris is a good fit.

  25. Jacksonville: OT Teven Jenkins, Oklahoma State — The Jaguars grabbed a quarterback with the first pick and now need to button down the edge protection.

  26. Cleveland: CB Asante Samuel Jr., Florida State — Even if Greedy Williams rebounds from his shoulder injury, the Browns still must address their secondary rebuild.

  27. Baltimore: Edge Jaelen Phillips, Miami — With Matthew Judon and Yannick Ngakoue elsewhere, the Ravens need to replace some of that pass rush. Phillips could go earlier.

  28. New Orleans: Edge Azeez Ojulari, Georgia — The Saints need help in the secondary as well, but turning up the heat on the front end can make defensive backs look a lot better.

  29. Green Bay: WR Rashod Bateman, Minnesota — Who better to catch passes in the cold than Bateman, an outstanding route runner and a gift for Aaron Rodgers.

  30. Buffalo: LB Zaven Collins, Tulsa — Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison are approaching their mid-30s, and the Bills need a youth infusion on the edges.

  31. Kansas City: OT Jalen Mayfield, Michigan — The Chiefs allowed right tackle Mitchell Schwartz walk in free agency. His are big cleats to fill. Mayfield had that nailed down for Michigan.

  32. Tampa Bay: RB Javonte Williams, North Carolina — The Buccaneers are drafting for depth, and they won’t have Ronald Jones and Leonard Fournette forever.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: What might happen in first round if Cowboys, Broncos trade up?

    Quarterbacks are the focal point of the NFL draft, but a tight end could become the talk of the first round if the Cowboys trade up for Kyle Pitts.

  • Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey working out together

    Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is wasting no time in getting on the same page with his teammates. Darnold and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey worked out together last week in California, and Jordan Palmer, the former NFL quarterback who works as a private coach for Darnold during the offseason, told Peter King in this week’s [more]

  • Full 2-round mock draft sees WFT, Bears move for QB, Cowboys bail on 10, return to Round 1

    From a team to team perspective, what will each realistically do to improve their teams for 2021 and beyond.

  • Who will be the sixth quarterback taken?

    Trevor Lawrence will be the first pick in the draft. Zach Wilson will be the second. Another quarterback will go third. Then, it gets interesting. Will the NFL draft commence four for four at the quarterback position for the first time ever? Even if the Falcons don’t take a quarterback or trade the pick to [more]

  • 'An amazing play': Joey Votto turns the 31st triple play in Cincinnati Reds history

    Joey Votto helped the Reds escape a jam in the 8th inning Saturday when he turned a triple play, which started when he caught a line drive.

  • Nets' Kevin Durant leaves game, ruled out after suffering thigh injury vs. Heat in first quarter

    Kevin Durant is only 10 days removed from his return following a hamstring injury.

  • NBA fines Spurs for violating resting rules in game they won

    NEW YORK (AP) The NBA fined the San Antonio Spurs $25,000 on Sunday for violating the league's player resting policy - in a game the Spurs won by 26 points. The Spurs sat DeMar DeRozan, Patty Mills and Jakob Poeltl to give them rest on Saturday night in Phoenix. Under Gregg Popovich, the Spurs have long rested players even when they are healthy, one of the reasons the league first implemented a resting policy in 2017.

  • Draft rumors pegging Ja’Marr Chase to the Bengals and what that means for the Lions

    If the Bengals take Chase at 5 it changes options for the Lions at 7

  • Why Monday is a huge day for the Dolphins’ 2021 draft

    Why Monday is a huge day for the Dolphins' 2021 draft

  • Source: 49ers planning to send three reps to Trey Lance workout

    General manager John Lynch, coach Kyle Shanahan and QBs coach Rich Scangarello on Monday will attend quarterback Trey Lance's workout at North Dakota State University.

  • MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers maintain their hold on No. 1 spot

    Off to one of the best starts in franchise history, the Dodgers have MLB's best record and are flying high in the NL West.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency rolls on and top players get cut and sign new deals, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • Gomes ends Locastro's steal streak, homers, Nats top D'backs

    After Tim Locastro's 29-steal streak to start his major league career ended, Arizona's center fielder immediately knew something was wrong with his left pinkie finger. “Saw it was not facing the right way,” Locastro said. Locastro is expected to head to the injured list after dislocating that finger when he was thrown out at second base Saturday by Washington catcher Yan Gomes, who also homered and drove in two runs to help the Nationals beat the Arizona Diamondbacks 6-2 for their first back-to-back wins this season.

  • Alexei Navalny's death "a matter of days," spokesperson says

    Jailed Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny faces possible kidney failure as he continues his multi-week hunger strike, a medical trade union told Reuters on Saturday.What they're saying: "His condition is indeed critical ... His potassium is high and he has other high readings which indicate that his kidneys may soon fail. This would lead to severe pathology and cardiac arrest may occur," Alexandra Zakharova, a representative for the Doctors Alliance trade union, told Reuters.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeZakharova said the union — which the Russian government also considers an opposition group — looked at tests obtained through Navalny's lawyers, adding that Navalny has not been examined by the union.The latest: "People usually avoid the word 'dying'. But now Alexey is dying. In his condition, it is a matter of days," tweeted the opposition leader's press secretary Kira Yarmysh on Saturday. "Allow a doctor to see my dad," Navalny's daughter, 20-year-old Stanford University student Darya Navalnaya, wrote on Twitter.Navalny's team on Sunday urged people to take to the streets on Wednesday, per the Washington Post, saying he is being killed "in front of us all.”What's happening: Navalny announced he was going on hunger strike in late March. He said Friday that prison authorities "threatened to put him in a straitjacket to force-feed him unless he abandons his hunger strike because of his seriously deteriorating health," Reuters writes.Prison authorities said they offered Navalny treatment, but he refused, arguing he should be seen by a doctor of his choice. That request was denied.Catch up quick: Navalny was sentenced to more than two years in prison this February for violating his parole while recovering from a nerve agent poisoning in Germany.Editor's note: This post was updated with new statement's from Navalny's daughter and his press secretary.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Garnet Hathaway ejected in third period as rivalry builds with Boston

    Sunday's game between the Capitals was not only physical, it got controversial.

  • Why the Panthers’ NFL draft might include team records, firsts and anomalies in 2021

    The Carolina Panthers have never drafted a player from Clemson and haven’t selected a cornerback in Round 1 since 2004.

  • Rays finish Bronx sweep, last-place Yanks lose 5th straight

    Gerrit Cole shook his head, disgusted. Aaron Hicks put hands on hips and bowed his head. Yoshi Tsutsugo hit a tiebreaking double off Cole in the seventh inning that lifted the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-2 win Sunday and a three-game sweep that extended the Yankees' losing streak to five games.

  • New mock draft simulation has Cardinals trading up for Kyle Pitts

    What would a full draft look like if Arizona did in fact trade up for Kyle Pitts?

  • Will Cowboys leave 2021 draft with one of its unicorns?

    NFL Analyst Bucky Brooks named 5 unique talents as Unicorn prospects in the upcoming NFL draft. Will Dallas be able to grab one of these 5?

  • Rams don’t regret Jared Goff contract, Kevin Demoff says

    Less than two years ago, the Rams signed quarterback Jared Goff to a four-year, $134 million contract extension. This year the Rams were eager to get that contract off that books and ultimately traded Goff, a third-round pick and two first-round picks to the Lions for Matthew Stafford. The Rams would have been in much [more]