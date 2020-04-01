Sam Farmer, Greg Cosell discuss top quarterbacks in upcoming NFL draft

There has been plenty of quarterback shuffling so far this NFL offseason, and there’s more news to come with the NFL draft on track for April 23-25.

The 2020 class is loaded with quarterback prospects, and in weighing their strengths and weaknesses, few analysts can compete with Greg Cosell.

Cosell, an NFL Films senior producer and the nephew of legendary broadcaster Howard Cosell, is widely regarded as a thorough and highly skilled quarterbacks expert. He has spent months compiling information on this group of prospects.

He spoke to the Los Angeles Times on Wednesday and gave his thoughts on the top four quarterback prospects, plus a few more to watch.