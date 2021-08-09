Sam Elliott, Tim McGraw, and Faith Hill Are Officially Starring In the 'Yellowstone' Prequel

Look out, Kevin Costner—there are some new cowboys in town.

Longtime Yellowstone fans are familiar with the show's star-studded cast and hair-raising plot lines. They can't get enough of the Dutton family and all of the drama that comes with their complicated lives on the ranch. And while everyone is still eagerly waiting to find out what happens next, the creators of Yellowstone are busy thinking about what happened first.

That's right, people: A prequel to Yellowstone is officially in the works. The new series titled 1883 will follow the Duttons of the past as they embark on a journey west through the Great Plains to find a better future in Montana. The upcoming drama is being touted as Yellowstone's "origin story," so you already know it's going to be good.

Of course, a great story deserves a great cast—which is why some of the industry's biggest names have already signed on to the project.

Hollywood legend Sam Elliott will star alongside country icons Tim McGraw and Faith Hill in 1883, giving us the movie and music mash-up we never knew we needed. Sam is set to play Shea Brennan, "a tough as nails, handsome cowboy with immense sadness in his past." Meanwhile, Tim and Faith will portray James and Margaret Dutton, the original "patriarch and matriarch of the Dutton family."

"It all starts with the writing, and Taylor Sheridan is a brilliant writer," Sam said of the Yellowstone and 1883 creator. "I think the western genre speaks clearly to both of us. The classic struggles of man against man, man against nature, and man against himself. It’s all there, in 1883, and I’m honored to be a part of it."

Tim and Faith echoed Sam's sentiment, calling their upcoming roles a "dream job" and "the opportunity of a lifetime."

"The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life," Tim said. Faith agreed that they are "a formidable family" and she can't wait to play "such a strong female character like Margaret Dutton."

1883 doesn't have a release date yet, but it's expected to air sometime in 2021. It sounds like Yellowstone fans are going to be very busy this fall!