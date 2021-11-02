Sam Ehlinger is now officially the No. 2 quarterback for the Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger is only one play away from receiving meaningful snaps in the NFL as a rookie.

The sixth round pick in the 2021 NFL draft by the Indianapolis Colts was widely considered a developmental quarterback at the professional level. Scouts raved about his knowledge, leadership, competitive spirit, and preparation. However, his arm strength and accuracy were highly questioned.

When starting quarterback Carson Wentz suffered a foot injury early in training camp, Ehlinger had the opportunity to compete with Jacob Eason for the No. 2 role.

It became a neck-and-neck battle, with each quarterback showcasing ups and downs throughout the preseason. After suffering a knee injury in the Colts’ final preseason game, the former Longhorn was sidelined for over a month with an ACL sprain.

Eason was given the chance to step in, but ultimately underwhelmed. He was eventually waived on Oct. 19, which promoted veteran Brett Hundley as the primary backup to Wentz.

On Monday, Hundley was released by the Colts and signed to their practice squad shortly after. Indianapolis now only has two quarterbacks on their active roster in Wentz and Ehlinger.

If Ehlinger’s number is called, you can bet he’ll be ready.

