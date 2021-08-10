Sam Ehlinger, Jacob Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Carson Wentz injury

Ehlinger, Eason split first-team reps for Colts after Wentz injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The Colts have a potential quarterback competition looming after former Eagles QB Carson Wentz injured his foot at training camp.

Indianapolis has started seven different quarterbacks over the past six years, so instability at the position is nothing new following the Peyton Manning and Andrew Luck eras. This time, it’s second-year Jacob Eason and rookie Sam Ehlinger vying for the starting job.

Ehlinger finished practice on Tuesday working with the first team as the starting quarterback. The sixth-round pick from Texas hadn’t taken first-team reps at all until Tuesday.

Eason, meanwhile, will start the Colts’ first preseason game Sunday against the Panthers. Head coach Frank Reich said Eason and Ehlinger would split first-team snaps at joint practices between Indy and Carolina on Thursday and Friday.

The Colts could turn to the trade market while Wentz is unavailable, but for now they appear ready to give their young signal-callers a chance. Nick Foles, the Bears’ third-string quarterback (and Wentz’s former teammate), is a potential option if the Colts pursue a veteran. Foles and Reich won a Super Bowl together in Philadelphia after Wentz was injured during the 2017 season.

Philip Rivers, Jacoby Brissett, Scott Tolzien, Matt Hasselbeck, Josh Freeman, Hoyer and Luck are the quarterbacks who have started for the Colts since 2015, with more names sure to be added to the list in 2021.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!