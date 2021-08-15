Sam Ehlinger highlights from his NFL debut with the Indianapolis Colts

Former Texas quarterback Sam Ehlinger made his NFL debut on Sunday with the Indianapolis Colts after being selected in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL draft.

Ehlinger is currently battling second-year quarterback Jacob Eason to secure the backup role behind starter Carson Wentz. With the ongoing injury concerns surrounding Wentz, one of the two young signal-callers could be called upon to play meaningful snaps this season.

The Colts’ three preseason games will be a crucial opportunity for Eason or Ehlinger to step up and claim the No. 2 spot.

On Sunday against the Carolina Panthers, Eason started and played the first half, while Ehlinger took over for the entirety of the second half. Each had an up and down performance. Eason fumbled which resulted in a turnover, while Ehlinger threw an interception on his first drive.

Eason completed 15 of his 21 passes for 183 yards. Ehlinger made some plays with his legs by rushing for 34 yards, and completed 10 of 15 passes for 155 yards. The former Texas star looked solid in the fourth quarter and made a few huge plays to lead the Colts over the Panthers 21-18 as time expired.

At this point, the battle is far from over. Take a look at a few of Ehlinger’s highlights from his NFL debut:

Ehlinger with perfect ball placement to Tyler Vaughns

https://twitter.com/Colts/status/1426995580044206082?s=20

Ehlinger uses his legs to pick up a first down

https://twitter.com/CJVogel_TFB/status/1426988247209631748?s=20

Ehlinger ties the game on the two-point conversion

https://twitter.com/NFL/status/1426997265940496386?s=20

Ehlinger's first NFL pass is a completion to former high school teammate

https://twitter.com/JeffBarker_/status/1426982302886899716?s=20

Ehlinger finds former Texas teammate Tarik Black for 47 yards

https://twitter.com/HookemHeadlines/status/1426996833650364421?s=20

