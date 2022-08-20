Sam Ehlinger continues to impress in the NFL preseason

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Sam Ehlinger is putting together a fantastic presason so far.

Ehlinger followed up his excellent performance last week against the Buffalo Bills with another great outing on Saturday. He carved up the Detroit Lions’ secondary for 136 yards and two touchdowns. Ehlinger completed nine of 11 passes good for a 157.8 quarterback rating.

Ehlinger found wide receiver Micheal Strachan in the corner of the endzone from 15 yards out for his first touchdown of the day.

Ehlinger continued his quality play in the second half. The former Texas Longhorn showcased his escapability and play-making on this 50-touchdown toss, extending the Colts’ lead in the third quarter.

Sam is making his case to have a spot on the Colts’ 53-man roster when the season starts on Sept. 11. Here is a look at Ehlinger’s impressive stat line in his two preseason appearances.

Let's check in on Sam this pre-season Sam Ehlinger Week 1- 10/11, 88 yards, 139.6 Rating Sam Ehlinger Week 2- 9/11, 136 yards, 157.8 Rating pic.twitter.com/p6SiwodNS2 — Nash (@NashTalksTexas) August 20, 2022

Contact/Follow us @LonghornsWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Texas news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire