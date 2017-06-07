Sam Dyson traded to Giants after disastrous start as Rangers closer

How’s this for a fall from grace? Sam Dyson, the relief pitcher who started 2017 as the Texas Rangers closer, has been traded to the San Francisco Giants after being designated for assignment by the Rangers last week.

The price for a beaten-down closer? A player to be named later.

The news was first reported by TR Sullivan of MLB.com and then confirmed by the Giants:

Seems like a low-risk move for the Giants, who are giving up some future thing for a guy who ranked third in the AL in saves last season. But it’s been a tale of two seasons for Dyson, 29. He had 38 saves and a 2.43 ERA last season. He blew five saves over the year.

This year he blew four saves in 17 appearances carrying a 10.80 ERA and a 1-6 record before the Rangers decided to cut ties with him. Dyson is arbitration-eligible next season, which means if he turns his season around in a big way, the Giants could send up owing him some cash.

But for the look of things, it’s the Giants — a team with a 3.96 bullpen ERA — hoping to make good on someone else’s damaged goods.

