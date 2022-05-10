Sam Dekker weighs in on officiating from the 2015 national championship

If you’re a fan of the Wisconsin men’s basketball program, you’ve likely never endured a greater heartbreak than the Badgers 68-63 loss to Duke in the 2015 national title game.

It seemed as though UW was a team of destiny, chosen by the basketball gods to surprise the college basketball world and make history along the way.

National title game recap:

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – APRIL 06: The Wisconsin Badgers look on after being defeated by the Duke Blue Devils during the NCAA Men’s Final Four National Championship at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 6, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. Duke defeated Wisconsin 68-63. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

Knotted up at 31 a piece at half-time, Wisconsin jumped out to a 48-39 advantage in the first seven minutes of the second half – things were looking up for the good guys. However, Duke would tie things up at 54 all with just seven minutes to play.

There is no good reason to rehash how those final seven minutes went, but it’s worth noting that of the 20 free throws Duke attempted (twice as many as UW), 16 of them came in the second half.

Earlier today, Sam Dekker took to twitter to give his take on the officiating in the 2015 national title game:

No. They outplayed us in every facet the last 7:30. https://t.co/41RdVzo6ly — Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 10, 2022

And while this is a rational, informed take, I choose to live in denial because it hurts too much to admit otherwise. Justice touched it.

