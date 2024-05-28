Sam Dekker rips Craig Counsell's bullpen decision during Brewers' victory

Former Wisconsin basketball star Sam Dekker is just a week removed from leading the London Lions to a British Basketball championship.

But Monday he was following another sport.

Dekker, who proudly displays "Milwaukee Brewers fan" on his X account, was clearly locked in to Milwaukee's 5-1 victory over Craig Counsell's Chicago Cubs.

And he took a shot or two at the former Brewers manager and the Cubs during the during the game, specifically Counsell's bullpen move in the eighth inning when the Brewers scored five runs.

Great call to the pen Craig! BUILD THE STATUE! #ThisIsMyCrew — Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 27, 2024

Cubs only team in baseball to not call up their best 21-24 year olds it seems https://t.co/LAaMjj2uoz — Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 27, 2024

Craig never got to coach Jackson Chourio..people forget that. Honestly that sucks for him! — Sam Dekker (@dekker) May 27, 2024

Counsell was often praised for his handling of relievers while with the Brewers, but Wrigley Field fans have not been as impressed in his first two months with Chicago. The Cubs have lost eight of 10 games and five in a row.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Sam Dekker rips Craig Counsell's bullpen call during Brewers' victory