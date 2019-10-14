Sam Darnold's Return

Football is a team sport, but one player can still make all the difference. Sam Darnold led the Jets on three first half touchdown drives in their upset of the Cowboys. That was two more than they had all season entering Week 6.

Darnold did more than could have reasonably been expected in his return from *checks notes* mono, sparking every single player in the Jets’ passing attack. The most vivid illustration was his 92-yard touchdown strike to Robby Anderson in the second quarter. Staring down intense pressure, Darnold uncorked a perfect throw in the nick of time, giving Anderson a step on Jeff Heath, and the Jets a 14-3 lead. Darnold found his No. 1 wideout for 5/125/1, immediately rekindling the chemistry they developed down the stretch in 2018.

Elsewhere, Darnold also instantly re-established his Week 1 connection with Jamison Crowder, this time for a more efficient 6/98 after their checkdown fueled 14/99 in the opener. Darnold found Demaryius Thomas for a season-best 4/62 and even went 3/28/1 with TE Ryan Griffin. The first half was much better than the second, but the Jets finally looked like a football team. The good feelings will be put to the toughest of Week 7 tests when the Jets host the Patriots for Monday Night Football. However excited you might be today, Darnold will not be on the streaming radar for that one.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Five Week 6 Storylines

Story continues

The Vikings welcome Stefon Diggs to the 2019 season. Diggs having 16 catches through the first five games was an epic failure of imagination. You can’t be so paranoid of Kirk Cousins interceptions that you limit the playbook to “noon ET Big 10 game on ESPN2.” It took a soft opponent, but the Vikings finally opened it all the way up on Sunday, and Diggs responded by Will Fuller-ing to the mean. Diggs scored from 62, 51 and 11 yards out, doubling his previous 2019 fantasy production. In order he: Roasted Rasul Douglas, took advantage of a coverage bust and displayed fancy footwork in the back of the end zone. You already know this won’t be Diggs’ new normal, but after a Week 7 road block in the Lions he gets two more favorable matchups in the Redskins and Chiefs. Whether Mike Zimmer would ever cut his passing offense loose had become a legitimate question. Weeks 5 and 6 answered it.

Titans begin to cut the ties that bind them to Marcus Mariota. The only surprising part is that it took this long. In a years-long downward spiral from his good, but hardly great, first two seasons, Mariota was barely functioning in Denver, displaying zero pocket presence and only slightly more touch. As excellent analyst Joe Dolan put it on Twitter, Mariota: “Has one of the weakest arms in the NFL, his accuracy is subpar, he takes too many sacks and he doesn't use his mobility.” A broken quarterback, Mariota is no longer capable of out-dueling even Joe Flacco or Josh Allen. Most alarming is that the final stage of Mariota’s collapse has occurred with his most talented supporting cast. Perhaps he will get one more cursory shot under center, but Ryan Tannehill is going to lead the Titans in starts going forward. Depressingly, that’s a good thing for Derrick Henry, Corey Davis, Delanie Walker and A.J. Brown.

Jameis Winston shows 2015 draft solidarity with Mariota, face plants in London. Winston didn’t know it, but he was holding Mariota’s beer at Tottenham Stadium, committing a stupefying six turnovers in a game the Bucs lost by only 11 points. Winston’s situation is different than Mariota’s. His benching would not make the Bucs a better team. 29-year-old backup Ryan Griffin has never attempted a regular season pass. Coach Bruce Arians gave zero indication he was contemplating a change, instead zeroing in on Winston’s habit of “trying to be Superman.” There is more reason than ever to believe that Winston is not the long-term answer in Tampa, but Griffin, or anyone else who might be available between now and December, is not the short-term solution. Winston will be back and slinging it to Chris Godwin, Mike Evans and, Lord willing, O.J. Howard after the Bucs’ Week 7 bye.

Amari Cooper aggravates quad injury in Cowboys’ latest loss. Cooper’s early departure was the first punctured tire in the Cowboys’ wheels-fall-off performance in East Rutherford. Cooper could make it only three snaps before his day was through. It’s a major concern for a player who was already playing through a foot issue and entered the game gutting out the quad ailment. With the Cowboys headed on bye in Week 8, Cooper will almost certainly be held out of the team’s Week 7 hosting of the Eagles. That’s a devastating blow for fantasy owners, as Jim Schwartz’s “defense” has essentially served as an ATM for opposing wideouts. If Cooper can make it back for Week 9, the spot will be almost as sweet in a Giants D hemorrhaging 9.3 yards per attempt. In addition to Michael Gallup and Randall Cobb, DFS players will be encouraged to go back to the Devin Smith well vs. Philly.

Will Dissly ruptures Achilles’ tendon vs. Browns. A 2018 fourth-round pick, Dissly got off to a hot start before tearing his right patellar tendon. That’s one of the most serious injuries a football player can suffer. The 23-year-old battled back shockingly quickly before just as surprisingly becoming an integral part of the Seahawks’ passing attack. Then he went down in a non-contact heap in Cleveland. It was the other leg, with Dissly blowing out his left Achilles’. He has now suffered two career-threatening injuries in just two years on the job. Already limited athletically, it is fair to wonder if Dissly can make a second comeback. He’s a tenuous Dynasty league hold. Even at a barren position, 2019 fill-in Luke Willson will struggle to rise above zero-point floor status as a TE2.

Don't forget, for the latest on everything NFL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, or follow @Rotoworld_FB or @RotoPat on Twitter.

Five More Week 6 Storylines

Jared Goff gets blown out of the water at home. Flattened and left for the dead by the 49ers’ now indisputably elite defense, Goff “generated” 78 yards on 24 attempts. He converted zero third or fourth downs and missed a wide-open 50-plus yard score to Gerald Everett. It was one of the most futile passing efforts of the post-merger era. Goff has alibis. He was facing a wrecking crew of a front seven behind a severely diminished offensive line, and doing so without his starting running back. But that was just Sunday’s sample size. For the season, he now has only eight touchdowns through six games and has turned the ball over 11 times. He is part of coach Sean McVay’s increasingly-complex problem and presents a dilemma for fantasy owners, as well. “Road Goff” is threatening to become “every week Goff.” If Goff doesn’t rip his next two tissue-soft matchups — @ATL and vs. CIN — the Rams will have a five-alarm fire on their hands.

Lamar Jackson makes history on the ground. Jackson’s 152 yards rushing against the Bengals were the third most ever by a quarterback, bettering Colin Kaepernick’s 151-yard day in 2014 and putting him behind only a pair of Michael Vick performances. The monster ground effort came as Jackson was turnover free through the first for the first time since Week 3. Jackson hasn’t been running air raids since the Ravens’ schedule stiffened following a pillowy Weeks 1 and 2, but he has ramped up his rushing efforts to levels simply not seen in the pros. It’s creating fits for opposing defenses and making him matchup-proof in fantasy. The Seahawks are another soft spot for Week 7 before a bye transitions into the ultimate test: vs. NE.

Browns show little improvement in exploitable home matchup. Baker Mayfield completed more than eight passes, so that was something. He also sparked Odell Beckham (6/101) to his first 100-yard day since Week 2. The good news stopped there. Mayfield hurt the offense’s numbers with poor throws, particularly a number of back-shoulder clunkers. Those resulted in two of his three picks, providing the difference in a 32-28 loss. Playing behind dangerously-bad offensive line, Mayfield is not making strides. Not even the Browns’ Week 7 bye will offer a respite, as it cruelly ends with a Week 8 road trip to New England. It’s raining in Cleveland and the downpour isn’t even here yet. With the Broncos and Bills following the Pats, the time to cut bait in re-draft — if you haven’t already — is now.

Hunter Henry lone bright spot for embarrassing Chargers. As the Bolts fell behind 24-0 to a team starting its third-string quarterback, a man named “Duck,” Henry went to work, emerging with new career highs in catches (eight), yards (100) and touchdowns (two). With Mike Williams once again hobbling around the field, Henry’s domination was not only a welcome development, but a necessary one. The same goes for fantasy, where tight end has become laughably thin just as bye weeks have begun to set in. The Chargers’ break does not come until Week 12. Henry will be a top-eight option for the intervening five games.

The Dolphins persevere through adversity, tank as a team. With Josh Rosen posting truly ghastly numbers — 15-of-25 for 85 yards, zero scores and two picks — the Dolphins’ plan seemed harmless enough. Trailing 17-3, they would turn to Ryan Fitzpatrick for the fourth quarter to create the illusion of trying. Only the veteran proved too wily. Fitz generated 132 yards in his 15 minutes of action, spearheading two touchdown drives and bringing the timeout-less ‘Fins within an extra point of tying the game with :06 remaining. That’s when the 36-year-old regained his wits. Tasked with “playing for the win” on a two-point conversion attempt, Fitz and DeVante Parker came nowhere close to completing their wide receiver screen and the Dolphins’ perfect 0-5 record was preserved, this time with plausible deniability. The ‘Fins “went for it,” after all. Sticking with Rosen under center for Week 7, they are still going for the real prize: No. 1 overall.

Questions

1. Is Matt Bryant aware he cost the fantasy world an extra Kyler Murray drive?

2. Did Gregg Williams have to turn down the Patriots’ head-coaching job at halftime?

3. The Seahawks ever considered having a normal one?

Early Waiver Look (Players owned in less than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues)

QB: Josh Allen (vs. MIA), Jacoby Brissett (vs. HOU), Daniel Jones (vs. HOU), Sam Darnold (vs. NE), Ryan Tannehill (vs. LAC)

RB: Chase Edmonds, Darrell Henderson, Mark Walton, Benny Snell

WR: Jamison Crowder, Auden Tate, Corey Davis, Phillip Dorsett, N’Keal Harry, Devin Smith

TE: Dallas Goedert, Ricky Seals-Jones, Jordan Akins, Tyler Higbee

DEF: Chiefs (@DEN), Lions (vs. MIN), Cardinals (@NYG), Jets (vs. NE)

Stats of the Week

3/103/3. That’s what Will Fuller left on the field via drops in Kansas City. Beyond brutal.

Ripped from the JJ Zachariason headlines: “DeAndre Hopkins has one target within the opponent's 10-yard line this year. He led the NFL with 15 of them last year.”

Before the conclusion of Rams/49ers, Football Perspective had this gem: “Jared Goff is at 22 dropbacks and 0 passing first downs. Just three teams in the last 20 years have had 0 passing first downs in a game: Spergon Wynn on the 2000 Browns, JaMarcus Russell on the '08 Raiders, and Charlie Batch/Dennis Dixon on the 2010 Steelers.”

Via ESPN Stats and Info: "Baker Mayfield's 11 interceptions through 6 games are the most by a Browns QB through 6 games since Paul McDonald had 12 back in 1984."

Awards Section

Week 6 Fantasy All-Pro Team: QB Matt Ryan, RB Nick Chubb, RB James Conner, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Terry McLaurin, WR Tyreek Hill, TE Hunter Henry

Tweet of the Week, from Pope Francis: Today we give thanks to the Lord for our new #Saints. They walked by faith and now we invoke their intercession.

Tweet of the Week II, from Peter Overzet: Will Fuller shaving points just so he can get back in the air yards buy low model.

Galaxy Brain of the Week: Freddie Kitchens calling the same 4th-and-goal play both before and after an unsuccessful challenge.

One Last Job Award: Ryan Fitzpatrick preserving the Dolphins’ tank.

The Hello Fellow Teens Award: Jason Garrett failing to get a single five from his players.