Sam Darnold out vs. Cardinals, Joe Flacco to start
Sam Darnold will miss his first game of the 2020 season this Sunday when the Jets host the Cardinals at MetLife Stadium. Darnold has been ruled out after suffering a shoulder injury in New York’s Week 4 loss to the Broncos. He returned to the game after briefly departing and was later diagnosed with a sprained AC joint. The Jets will not reveal the grade of the sprain, but Darnold is now considered week-to-week. Joe Flacco will start in his place against Arizona. The 35-year-old started eight games for the Broncos last year before landing on injured reserve.