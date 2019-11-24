Sam Darnold: Vibe’s a lot better for sure

When the Jets beat the Giants in Week 10 to improve to 2-7, quarterback Sam Darnold said that the team still had a shot at the playoffs “if we get on a roll here and we win out.”

The Jets have won two more games since then, so that possibility is still on the table and Darnold said after Sunday’s 34-3 win over the Raiders that the prospect is “definitely in the back of my head.” He said that taking things one week at a time is a more prominent thought and that living in the moment is much easier now than when the team was 1-7.

“Whenever you win it’s always going to feel a little bit different than when you lose,” Darnold said in his postgame press conference. “The vibe, it’s a lot better for sure. But we’ve just got to keep putting in the work during the week and if we do that then this vibe’s going to continue.”

The Bengals and Dolphins are next up for the Jets, so keeping the vibe going certainly seems like a possibility for a team that’s scored 102 points during their three-game winning streak.