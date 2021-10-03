Sam Darnold has touchdown runs of 1 and 11 yards, leading the Panthers to a 14-13 halftime lead over the Cowboys.

In an entertaining game, the only thing that separated the two teams in the first half was a 2-point conversion attempt by the Cowboys overturned by replay. After an illegal participation penalty on Carolina, Dallas opted to go for 2 from the 1-yard line. Dak Prescott completed a pass to Dalton Schultz and officials ruled he crossed the plane before being tackled.

Replay correctly overturned a close play, denying the Cowboys the 2 points. Dallas led 13-7 at that point before Darnold scored his fifth rushing touchdown of the season. He has three passing touchdowns this season.

Officials cost the Panthers on that Cowboys’ scoring drive. Schultz clearly fumbled on a hit by Jeremy Chinn, and the Panthers clearly recovered, but officials for some reason ruled the tight end’s forward progress was stopped. It wasn’t, but forward progress is not reviewable.

Darnold is 12-of-16 for 114 yards. The Cowboys have sacked him three times, with Randy Gregory getting two.

Prescott is 8-of-15 for 103 yards and a touchdown. He had an 18-yard scoring toss to Blake Jarwin. Ezekiel Elliott, who has 10 carries for 49 yards, scored on a 1-yard run.

Sam Darnold’s two touchdown runs lifts Panthers to 14-13 halftime lead over Dallas originally appeared on Pro Football Talk