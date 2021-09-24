Sam Darnold’s two rushing touchdowns in Panthers’ 24-9 win over the Texans

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Carolina’s quarterback scored on the ground from 5 yards out in the first quarter, and 1 yard out in the fourth quarter.

Recommended Stories