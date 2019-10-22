Sam Darnold turns ball over five times as Patriots roll to 33-0 win over Jets

The New England Patriots are a significantly better football team than the New York Jets.

Sam Darnold was responsible for five turnovers as the Patriots defense completely smothered the Jets offense in a 33-0 victory on Monday night. Darnold lost a fumble and was intercepted four times as New England pressured him into mistake after mistake.

Darnold could barely manage to complete any pass as the Patriots blitzed him into oblivion. Darnold was intercepted twice and lost a fumble on three of New York’s first four possessions on Monday night. The Patriots led 24-0 at the end of that stretch and never looked back.

Devin McCourty, Duron Harmon, Stephon Gilmore and Terrence Brooks all picked off Darnold and John Simon delivered a strip-sack that was recovered by Kyle Van Noy. Additionally, a Ryan Kalil snap sailed out of the back of the end zone for a safety as the Jets offense was non-functional against New England’s defense. Braxton Berrios would muff a punt late in the fourth quarter as well to give the Patriots the ball yet another time.

Darnold’s night ended with 11 completions on 32 attempts for 86 yards with four interceptions and a lost fumble. Darnold’s 3.6 passer rating was the worst showing by a starting quarterback against the Patriots in the Bill Belichick era among starters to have at least 10 passing attempts.

Per Pro Football Reference, Kerry Collins’ 4.6 passer rating in a 59-0 Patriots win over the Tennessee Titans in 2009 was the previous benchmark and only other showing with a sub-10.0 passer rating. Collins finished that game 2 of 12 for -7 yards and an interception.

Meanwhile, the Patriots offense didn’t have to do all that much to roll to an easy win. A stellar opening drive set the tone for the night as New England took nearly nine minutes off the clock on a 16-play, 78-yard drive touchdown drive to jump in front.

Sony Michel scored three touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line and Tom Brady connected with Phillip Dorsett for a 26-yard touchdown to carry the Patriots attack. Mike Nugent added a 34-yard field goal and the safety from the bad snap combined to give the Patriots the 33-0 final margin.