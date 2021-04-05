Sam Darnold trade to Panthers: What it means for Eagles

Why Sam Darnold trade might be bad news for the Eagles originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Ready to draft a quarterback with the No. 2 pick, the Jets on Monday traded their former starter, Sam Darnold, to the Carolina Panthers.

Here’s the full trade terms from ESPN’s Adam Schefter:

Filed to ESPN: Jets trading QB Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers for a 2021 sixth-round pick and second- and fourth-round picks in 2022, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 5, 2021

What does this mean for the Eagles?

Well, this looks like bad news. Because the Panthers were a QB-needy team and they have the No. 8 pick in this month’s draft. So this trade most likely means the Panthers won’t be selecting a quarterback at No. 8.

And that also means they might be selecting a receiver or a cornerback that might have otherwise been available at 12.

Even if that’s not the case, the Eagles’ trade-down signaled that they weren’t going to take a quarterback, so the more quarterbacks that go ahead of them with the No. 12 picks the better.

Of course, there’s a chance that this won’t end up mattering at all. We already assume the top three picks in this draft will be quarterbacks and even without the Panthers’ taking one, if the top three QBs go that early, there’s a good chance other teams will feel the need to move up to get a quarterback.

Also, the Broncos might take a QB at 9 and maybe a team like the Patriots wants to jump up and get the fourth or fifth QB off the board.

Perhaps there’s even a better chance that the Panthers will be willing to trade back now that they’re out of the QB game. That could mean another team jumps up to get a QB (looking at you, Patriots) or maybe a team like the Eagles could even move back up to land a skill guy.

As a reminder, here’s the draft order up to the Eagles pick:

1. Jacksonville Jaguars

2. New York Jets

3. San Francisco 49ers

4. Atlanta Falcons

5. Cincinnati Bengals

6. Miami Dolphins

7. Detroit Lions

8. Carolina Panthers

9. Denver Broncos

10. Dallas Cowboys

11. New York Giants

12. Philadelphia Eagles

