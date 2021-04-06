After the Sam Darnold trade, what are the latest odds the Jets draft Zach Wilson?

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The SNY crew takes a look at the updated betting odds for the Jets to draft BYU quarterback Zach Wilson, following the trade of Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers.

Recommended Stories

  • Joe Douglas decided to bet on his own guy rather than stick with Sam Darnold

    Jets general manager Joe Douglas made the decision to bet on his own guy rather than stick with Sam Darnold by trading him on Monday.

  • WATCH: Sam Darnold celebrates Panthers trade

    The former Jets QB didn't look too upset that he was traded to the Carolina Panthers.

  • Masters glory would make Rory McIlroy a ‘legend’ – Nick Dougherty

    The 31-year-old is bidding to join a select group of players who have claimed all four major titles.

  • Mike Vrabel: We’re excited to add Josh Reynolds

    The Titans brought in wide receiver Josh Reynolds on a one-year deal in part to help replace Corey Davis. Tennessee’s former No. 5 overall pick in 2017, Davis had his best season in 2020, catching 65 passes for 984 yards and five touchdowns. He parlayed that into a three-year, $37.5 million deal with $27 million [more]

  • S Chris Banjo’s one-year contract with Cardinals doesn’t guarantee roster spot

    The Arizona Cardinals brought back S Chris Banjo in NFL free agency. He gets a league-minimum deal with very little guaranteed.

  • Skillet Roast Chicken with Shmaltzy Potatoes

    Unless you’re Jeffrey Garten, roast chicken can sound a little meh on paper, and it so often disappoints at the table. Or so we thought, until we tried...

  • Biden’s next big bill could revive — or bury — his bipartisan brand

    The president says he wants to work with Republicans but has found it's much easier to sidestep them.

  • This small gesture from Chase Young 'really impressed' Ryan Fitzpatrick

    During an interview on the Washington Football Talk podcast, Ryan Fitzpatrick explained a small thing Chase Young did that the QB really appreciated.

  • How Jets can avoid Sam Darnold's situation with next QB of future

    How Jets can avoid Sam Darnold's situation with next QB of the future: Joe Douglas must build properly around whoever his new quarterback will be.

  • 2021 Masters: Jordan Spieth takes cue from Bill Belichick in preparation

    A visit to the home of the New England Patriots was on Jordan Spieth's mind Monday as he gears up for the 2021 Masters.

  • UNC interviews several basketball coach candidates, all within the Carolina family

    The list of people Bubba Cunningham interviewed was suggested by Roy Williams. Here’s who it includes.

  • How Did This Get Made? and Blank Check join forces to sift through the Snyder Cut

    HDTGM is the go-to podcast for going deep on mediocre movies. And what film is more arguably mediocre than the storied Snyder Cut? Hosts Paul Scheer and Jason Mantzoukas (June Diane Raphael was absent this episode) are joined by Blank Check’s Griffin Newman and David Sims to discuss the polarizing behemoth that is Zack Snyder’s Justice League. With the movie clocking in at four hours long, it’s only right that this episode of HDTGM is similarly supersized. There’s a lot to discuss, especially because there’s a fifty-fifty split of admirers and haters among this group. As hosts of a podcast all about directors who achieve massive success (thereby securing a blank check to bring their passion projects to the screen), Newman and Sims share their perspective on Zack Snyder’s career and lend a lot of context to the conversation. Overall, the crew agrees that Snyder’s version is indeed better than Joss Whedon’s, though Mantzoukas offers the important reminder that Snyder’s version exists in large part due to the badgering of a toxic fanbase. [Jose Nateras]

  • Former Gaetz aide says FBI questioned him as part of inquiry

    Nathan Nelson, a former aide to Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-Fla.), told reporters on Monday that he was questioned by the FBI last week as part of an investigation into the lawmaker, with agents wanting to know why Nelson resigned last fall. Gaetz's office arranged for Nelson to speak, and publicized the fact that he would be making remarks from outside his home in Santa Rosa, Florida, The New York Times reports. Last week, the Times reported that the Department of Justice began investigating Gaetz, 38, during the Trump administration, and is said to be looking into whether he had sex with a 17-year-old girl and paid women he recruited to have sex. Nelson, a retired Air Force captain, began advising Gaetz on military issues in 2017, and stepped down in 2020. He told reporters FBI agents showed up to interview him without warning last Wednesday because they believed he may have resigned after learning that Gaetz was involved in "illegal activities." Nelson denied this, and although he said he doesn't have "specific knowledge" of the investigation, he feels the allegations are "baseless" and "an attempt to discredit a very vocal conservative." In a Washington Examiner op-ed published Monday, Gaetz echoed Nelson, writing that he is being targeted by "partisan crooks." People with knowledge of the investigation told the Times Gaetz's case is part of a larger investigation into Joel Greenberg, a Gaetz associate and former tax collector of Seminole County, Florida. Greenberg has been charged with child sex trafficking, stalking, and identity theft. More stories from theweek.comJanet Yellen's proposal to revolutionize corporate taxationTrump's circle isn't defending Matt Gaetz because 'not a lot of people are surprised' by the allegationsLate night hosts catch up on the Matt Gaetz scandal, laugh at Trump trying to cancel MLB, Coke, everything else

  • PHT Morning Skate: Frozen Four preview; 2021 All-Hockey Hair Team

    Tuesday's collection of links.

  • Education Department reviewing campus sex assault rules

    The Education Department on Tuesday moved forward with plans to revise federal rules around campus sexual assault, paving the way for an overhaul of a polarizing Trump-era policy that President Joe Biden has vowed to reverse. In a letter to the nation’s colleges and schools, the department said it will formally begin the process to amend federal rules around Title IX, the federal law that forbids sexual discrimination in education. Biden called for a broad review of sexual discrimination policies in March, and his executive order specifically requested scrutiny of rules finalized last year by then-Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

  • Where will Teddy Bridgewater play in 2021?

    If Bridgewater doesn't end up back with the Panthers, where could we see him suit up?

  • From scrambled eggs to pulled pork, Watson savours familiarity of Augusta

    There are many benefits to membership at the ultra-exclusive Augusta National Golf Club, including access to a pristine course and a chance to rub shoulders with the rich and powerful. But two-time Masters winner Bubba Watson savours a simpler perk nearly a decade since he threw on the green jacket for the first time: a dedicated staff that knows how he takes his eggs. "When I walk in, they just ask, 'Are you hungry,' and I'm like, 'Yeah, can you get me something,' and they know what my order is by now," said Watson, days before the start of the year's first golf major.

  • 9 details you might have missed in the new trailer for Marvel's 'Loki'

    The latest trailer for the upcoming Disney Plus series gives some hints as to what fans can expect from the series, which stars Tom Hiddleston.

  • Three 2021 NFL Draft thoughts and a post-Sam Darnold trade mock draft

    DJ Bean shares three quick thoughts about the 2021 NFL Draft following the Panthers' trade for Sam Darnold, as well as a mock of the top 15 picks in the draft.

  • Latest Christian Pulisic injury update

    Christian Pulisic injury news is something both Chelsea and USMNT fans are, sadly, way too familiar with.