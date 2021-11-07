Sam Darnold takes heat from Robby Anderson, Matt Rhule after Patriots loss

Darnold takes heat from Panthers WR, coach after brutal game vs. Pats originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

It sounds like the Carolina Panthers are running out of patience with Sam Darnold.

The Panthers quarterback had another disastrous performance against the Patriots on Sunday, throwing three interceptions with zero touchdowns on just 172 yards passing in a 24-6 loss to New England.

After Darnold's third interception of the game, cameras caught wide receiver Robby Anderson barking at his quarterback on the sideline and throwing his helmet in frustration.

Robby Anderson was not happy with Sam Darnold 😬

pic.twitter.com/SPq3E08Kkp — PFF (@PFF) November 7, 2021

Anderson insisted he was just trying to hold Darnold accountable and would expect the QB to do the same for him. But the Panthers now have lost five of their last six games, and Darnold hasn't thrown a touchdown pass since Week 6 with just one touchdown pass to five interceptions in his last four games.

"What we've been doing obviously is not working," Anderson said after the game. "So (if) we keep doing that, that's technically insanity. We've got to find a new way to work, and just find a way to get better, all across the board."

Anderson wasn't referencing Darnold's play directly, but the former New York Jets QB deserves plenty of blame for Carolina's offensive struggles. And Panthers head coach Matt Rhule had no problem pointing the finger at Darnold.

"I don’t want to lay it all on one guy, but we can’t keep throwing the ball up in the air," Rhule told reporters.

Story continues

When asked if Darnold is still Carolina's quarterback going forward, Rhule didn't exactly say yes:

"We can’t keep doing that."

The Panthers aren't exactly loaded on offense, especially with star running back Christian McCaffrey on a snap count after returning from a hamstring injury. But Darnold's poor decisions -- especially his pick-six to J.C. Jackson in the third quarter -- are clearly holding the team back.

Would Carolina really bench the QB it traded three draft picks for in favor of backup P.J. Walker? If he keeps playing like he did Sunday, that might be a possibility.