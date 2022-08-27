Sam Darnold suffers ugly left ankle injury vs Bills, carted off field

Sam Darnold was not going to be a starter in the NFL this season. Baker Mayfield was always going to start as soon as he came to Charlotte and the Carolina Panthers. However, there are worse things to be in life than a backup NFL quarterback. The money is good. The physical toll on a body is a lot lower. The chance to learn about the game and eventually latch onto another NFL organization is very real for a player who is still relatively young, as Darnold is.

The one thing every football player hopes to avoid: an ugly injury.

Darnold was bitten by the injury bug on Friday night in the Panthers’ preseason game against the Buffalo Bills.

Darnold suffered what appeared to be an ugly left ankle injury against the Bills, the latest piece of miserable luck for a young man who has been saddled by bad teams, bad offensive lines, and generally bad situations in his NFL journey.

#Bills Josh Allen went over to #Panthers Sam Darnold as he was carted off. pic.twitter.com/M2eRWCwWy0 — Rachel Hopmayer (@rachelhopmayer) August 27, 2022

Along with Josh Allen, we wish Sam Darnold well in his recovery and hope the severity of the injury is not extensive.

