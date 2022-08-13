Sam Darnold strikes first with TD pass in Carolina QB battle with Baker Mayfield
Sam Darnold isn’t going to let Baker Mayfield take the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job without a fight.
The Panthers opened their preseason Saturday against the Washington Commanders.
Mayfield got the start and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards.
Darnold came on and took two passes to do what Mayfield couldn’t: throw a TD pass.
The former USC star and New York Jet No. 1 pick found Rashard Higgins with a pretty pass for the touchdown.
The play was good for 8 yards and 6 points and gives Matt Rhule something to think about.
Darnold connects with Rashard Higgins for SIX
📱: Stream #CARvsWAS on NFL+ https://t.co/vazz06naoH pic.twitter.com/PpJgxtzjYf
— NFL (@NFL) August 13, 2022