Sam Darnold strikes first with TD pass in Carolina QB battle with Baker Mayfield

Barry Werner
·1 min read
In this article:
Sam Darnold isn’t going to let Baker Mayfield take the Carolina Panthers’ starting quarterback job without a fight.

The Panthers opened their preseason Saturday against the Washington Commanders.

Mayfield got the start and went 4-of-7 for 45 yards.

Darnold came on and took two passes to do what Mayfield couldn’t: throw a TD pass.

The former USC star and New York Jet No. 1 pick found Rashard Higgins with a pretty pass for the touchdown.

The play was good for 8 yards and 6 points and gives Matt Rhule something to think about.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

